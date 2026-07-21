BASS HARBOR—It’s Ruth Moore’s birthday this week and the Bass Harbor Memorial Library has a series of events planned to celebrate!

𝗧𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗬 𝟮𝟭 : 𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗘 & 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 : 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡 𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗘𝗧 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗡 𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 & 𝗣𝗢𝗘𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗟𝗘𝗔 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗢𝗡

Maine Poet Laureate Dawn Potter and local poet Weslea Sidon host an evening that nods to Ruth Moore’s legacy and present their own experiences on what it means to be a Maine writer.

Dawn and Weslea will both read from their books, which will be available for purchase and signing.

𝗗𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 is Maine’s seventh Poet Laureate (2026–2031). She has published seven collections of poetry, two books of nonfiction, a teaching text, and an edited volume of writings about poetry. Her memoir, Tracing Paradise: Two Years in Harmony with John Milton, won a Maine Literary Award in Nonfiction, and she has received grants and fellowships from the Elizabeth George Foundation, the Writer’s Center, and the Maine Arts Commission. Her poems and essays have appeared in the Beloit Poetry Journal, the Sewanee Review, the Threepenny Review, and elsewhere. Dawn has been a visiting writer at the Solstice MFA Program, Smith College, Bates College, and many other institutions. When not teaching, she works as a freelance editor for literary and academic presses.

Dawn lives in Portland, Maine, with her husband, the photographer and carpenter Thomas Birtwistle. They have two adult sons, both of whom also work in the arts.

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𝗪𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗼𝗻 is a poet and musician who lives in Seal Cove, Maine, on Mount Desert Island.

Her poems have appeared in several anthologies and literary magazines, including, most recently, Paumonok, Poems and Pictures of Long Island, and Still on the Island, as well as Two With Water, Wolf Moon, and Off the Coast Food Issue: Tounge & Taste. A column, “Permanently From Away,” appeared regularly in Face Magazine for two years, and reviews, mostly music, have appeared in the Mt. Desert Islander, Bar Harbor Times, Off the Coast, and High Performance Magazine. Her favorite prose work was for the late, lamented Squash.

Her latest collection of poetry, If Only, published by Deerbrook Editions, will be out in July, 2026.

𝗪𝗘𝗗𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗬 𝟮𝟮 : 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗨𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗖 𝗣𝗢𝗘𝗧 & 𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗭

𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 : 𝟱:𝟯𝟬 - 𝟳:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠

Open call to all interested writers to read poetry or passages by Ruth Moore, or write and share your community-inspired poems and stories. Readings start at 5:30 and run until done.

𝗘𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘇 is a writer and musician who lives and works on the unceded Wabanaki territory known as Downeast Maine. Eloise performs with the international folk dance band Kotwica, and is a regular host on WERU Community Radio. Her first chapbook of poetry is forthcoming from Alternating Current Press.

A huge fan of Ruth Moore, last summer Eloise finished a read-through of all of Ruth’s novels and, she says, “thankfully, there are still so many stories and poems to discover. I really read Ruth Moore!”

𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗬 𝟮𝟰 : 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗡 & 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗭 & 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 : 𝟱:𝟯𝟬 - 𝟳:𝟬𝟬

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𝗗𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻, a native island son, former Maine Senator, and entertaining storyteller, shares some of his favorite writings and moments with and about his friend, Ruth Moore, our favorite Maine author from the village of Gotts Island.

Afterward, we’ll conclude the evening with another spectacular

Ruth Moore-themed birthday cake baked by Board Member Kathie Pratt