Charles’ Bio

Charles Sidman fell in love with Bar Harbor as a teenager in the 1960s when he tent-camped with his family at Mount Desert Campground, and again with his wife (now of 56 years) Amy and their young children doing the same in the 1970s. After graduate work at Harvard and six years as an officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, and then five years living and doing scientific research in Switzerland, the family moved permanently to Bar Harbor in 1982 to work at The Jackson Lab. Living initially in LowSeas on Schooner Head Road, it was amazing to pick wild blueberries in the front yard, and to cross-country ski to work in the winter. Eventually, he and his family bought land in Bar Harbor and built (literally with their own and friends’ hands) the off-grid home that they still live in. During the 1980s Charlie was a member of the Warrant Committee, joined MDIBL as a permanent member, guest taught at COA, and served on various Maine state and school boards. His kids and grandkids attended and loved the Bar Harbor schools. Although his academic career then took him to the University of Cincinnati for almost 20 years, Bar Harbor remained home where the Sidmans voted and paid taxes throughout.

In the 1990s, Charlie helped his wife Amy open (and operate to this day) downtown’s Argosy Gallery, continuing Bar Harbor’s tradition of fine art emphasizing Downeast Maine and Acadia. They also owned and operated vacation rentals on MDI, and Charlie flew tourists over the town in small planes from Bar Harbor’s airport as well as taught locals and visitors to dance in various venues.

After retiring from academia in 2010, Charlie turned attention to his current passion and full-time occupation, assisting startup companies and entrepreneurs locally and throughout the world via investment, mentoring and advocacy. He catalyzed the formation of Maine Angels (the state’s first and still largest group of private early-stage investors) in 2004.

In 2019 Charlie reentered local politics with several successful Citizen Initiatives (as Town officials seemed only able to talk but not act) designed to control the ever-expanding and town-consuming cruise ship industry. Another successful Initiative in 2022 officially limited cruise passenger inundation of our downtown, to the benefit of residents and more numerous other groups of visitors. With the new limits now largely operational, business activity in Bar Harbor has never been greater, with Maine State Sales Tax revenues in 2025 setting records in all economic sectors. Another battle that Charlie is currently waging for average citizens concerns water rates, where the Town continues to charge a resident flushing his/her toilet several times what larger businesses and institutions pay. While Charlie is definitely not anti-business (witness his many commercial activities and interests), he does believe in and fight for win-win situations where everyone benefits, rather than zero-sum games where one party gains only when another loses. His commitment, persistence and accomplishments are recognized broadly (even if not always appreciated by all).

QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

Why are you running?

I believe that I am uniquely qualified and positioned to make a needed difference, given a town government that many residents as well as business people regard as having failed fiscally and policy-wise (due to perpetual discord and lack of effective communication, political posturing instead of actual decision making, disregard for effective and consistent rule of law, endless well-meaning but unsustainable overspending, and ever-rising tax rates that make home ownership and continued residence increasingly difficult for many). Having experience in all sectors of our town’s life (scientific, business, schools, community, culture, government, etc.), I have spearheaded a number of policy changes over the past decade whose enabling decisions have always been those of the voters as a whole, but most recognize would not have taken place without my leadership and organization. Unless practical, active and persistent budgetary and policy redirection return to the Town Council, Bar Harbor is unlikely to reverse its clearly downward trajectory as an attractive community and environment that anyone can visit but no one but the wealthy can live in. I have demonstrated both my commitment and ability to make a difference.

We asked this last year, but I think it’s really important to ask again. Do you have any ideas for increasing revenue to the town and alleviating the tax burden on property owners? Do you have any ideas for decreasing expenses?

Yes! Let’s first be adults and not spend more than we have (i.e., necessary immediate budget cuts to balance our expenses and means). Then, we can work together more productively as a community to generate and support more and better community resources, including making some desired services private or quasi-governmental rather than property tax supported through Town Hall.

What skills do you bring to the table?

Over 60 years personal knowledge, experience and family life in and love for Bar Harbor.

Over 50 years involvement in the (scientific and educational) institutional pillars of Bar Harbor (TJL/MDIBL/COA).

Over 40 years involvement in Bar Harbor (art gallery, aviation, dance, housing) and larger (state, national and global) business and entrepreneurship. Facile with budgets/practicalities/etc.

Longstanding and persistent Bar Harbor service (Warrant Comm, Citizen Initiatives, Legal Matters and Rule of Law). Have demonstrably walked the walk, not just talked the talk!

Overall understanding of and ability to manage policy development with practical realism, vs. our recent Town Council norms of political posturing, endless words and regular kicking the can down the road for our successors to deal with (and pay for.)

What is it about Bar Harbor that you love?

Superb natural environment.

Diversity of cultural institutions & gifts.

Predominantly honest, humble, hard-working, non-greedy and generous people.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Bar Harbor? What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on, but isn’t?

Our local govt is broken and our trajectory clearly downward (even if we resist acknowledging this.)

Expenditures (property taxes!) are rising far faster than inflation, outpacing the resources of regular citizens and especially those on fixed incomes, due to overstaffing, overspending, words and can-kicking instead of practical and effective decision making and action.

Abandoning the buck-stops-here authority and responsibility of Town Council to paid but not politically-responsive staff and consultants.

Amateurism and political theatre vs. practical experience, professionalism and outcomes.

Better informal communication and community discussion apart from and in addition to official government sessions.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of? What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I was raised and educated to try to give back and make a difference, which I feel I have done for family, home (Bar Harbor), country, and world.

Regarding Bar Harbor, I have put in as many hours, and made as much of an impact, as any individual recently, vis-a vis our institutions, Warrant Committee, town rule of law, and zero-sum games such as cruise ships, water rates, etc. Progress is never solely due to any one individual, but also clearly would not have happened without my initiatives and efforts.

What’s a question that I should be asking you that I’m not asking?

Why you as opposed to other candidates? All are fine and caring people, but none has my record and breadth of experience, demonstrated efforts, persistence and practical results. Mere words no longer suffice, so perhaps voters will choose to go with clear commitment to and record of results. And given this record, I might have greater credibility to reach out collaboratively to work together with and across other community constituencies, for a new atmosphere and era of win-win for all in Bar Harbor.

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