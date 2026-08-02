clockwise from left: Cecelia Blackett, Alexa Bird, Mary Paola, Adam Losquadro, Bella Rodrigues and Rex DeMuro

MOUNT DESERT—Opening this week is the much-anticipated return to the Acadia Repertory Theatre of Joseph Robinette’s beloved adaptation of CHARLOTTE’S WEB. This classic Maine story, a long-time part of our Children’s Theatre series, has delighted three generations of playgoers, and now stands poised to charm a fourth one!

Come see familiar characters like Charlotte, Wilbur, and their many companions (even Templeton the Rat) in the classic story of friendship, new beginnings, and the joy we find in everyday life.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB plays Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 10:30, through August 29th. No advance reservations are accepted for our Children’s Series; first come, first serve tickets go on sale at the Box Office at 10:00.

Arthur Morison, Elizabeth Efteland, Michael Perlman, Erik Olsson, Mary Paola and Bernard Hope)

Also playing at the Acadia Rep this week is DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, by Gordon Greenspan and Steve Rosen. The play is an effort to tell the entire 418 page-story of Bram Stoker’s novel in 90 minutes, which in the process takes the classic vampire tale and turns it into a farcical comedy of the highest order! Packed with thrills, chills, wordplay, bad puns, and a hot guy who takes off his shirt, this show is guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams – of laughter!

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM, through Sunday August 16. You can order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com/ or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

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