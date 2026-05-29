Children Can Come Sail at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School
Press release.
NORTHEAST HARBOR—Come sail with us! Early registration for rowing and sailing classes remain open to all children at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School. New this year is a supervised lunch program, which allows children to enjoy a full day on the water. Scholarships are available for residents of Mount Desert and the surrounding islands.
For more information, please consult https://www.nehfleet.org/nehss or reach out to the Sailing School Director, Terra Ehrhart, at director@nehss.org. The Northeast Harbor Sailing School is a registered 501c(3) nonprofit organization.