NORTHEAST HARBOR—Come sail with us! Early registration for rowing and sailing classes remain open to all children at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School. New this year is a supervised lunch program, which allows children to enjoy a full day on the water. Scholarships are available for residents of Mount Desert and the surrounding islands.

For more information, please consult https://www.nehfleet.org/nehss or reach out to the Sailing School Director, Terra Ehrhart, at director@nehss.org. The Northeast Harbor Sailing School is a registered 501c(3) nonprofit organization.

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