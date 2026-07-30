SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Good Egg Kitchen is bringing an immersive culinary experience unlike anything else on Mount Desert Island to Southwest Harbor this August. Chopped Outlandish Dinners, a pop-up dinner series featuring Chopped champion chefs, will take place over three nights at 18 Village Green Way, August 28, 29, and 30, 2026.

The event is presented by Good Egg Kitchen in partnership with a collective of MDI purveyors including Sweet Pea’s Farm Kitchen, Word Up Takeout, Bar Harbor Seafood Market, Hello Tuesday Productions, and Sawyer’s Specialties. It marks the first in what organizers envision as an ongoing series of community-rooted pop-up experiences on the island.

“We are looking forward to launching an immersive food experience that brings good people and good food together,” said Linda Lea, creator of Chopped and founder of Good Egg Kitchen. “This is our first event showcasing a collective of MDI purveyors. We want to welcome up and coming cooks, chefs, candy makers, kombucha makers, you name it. We will provide the space to grow any food dream while sharing the journey with a supportive local audience.”

Linda Lea, who created Chopped, airing on Food Network for 16 years, fell in love with Maine while filming a Chopped special in Kennebunkport in 2020. She purchased a house in Southwest Harbor shortly thereafter and conceived Outlandish Dinners to bring the spirit of the show directly into the communities she loves.

Headlining the event is three-time Chopped Grand Champion Christopher Walker, who won his title competing in Chopped’s Comfort Food Feud tournament held in Maine. Walker will craft a three-course menu built around locally sourced coastal Maine ingredients at peak summer harvest, including wild blueberries, freshly caught seafood, foraged mushrooms, and a few surprises straight from the iconic Chopped basket.

Guests will experience a roaming cocktail hour featuring MDI purveyors, followed by a seated three-course dinner with wine and cocktail pairings included. In true Chopped fashion, each guest will receive a judging card to rate their favorite dish of the evening.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits No Kid Hungry, a cause close to the Chopped team’s heart.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, August 28 -- Dinner, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, August 29 -- Dinner, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Sunday, August 30 -- Dinner, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

18 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Tickets: $250 per person. All food and beverages included. Limited to 50 guests per event.

Tickets are available now. The first 20 people to purchase can use the code EARLYBIRD to receive $50 off. Scan the QR code on the invitation or visit:

https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/outlandish-events/chopped-outlandish-dinners

ABOUT GOOD EGG KITCHEN

Good Egg Kitchen is a community-rooted culinary production company dedicated to creating immersive food experiences that celebrate local makers, farmers, and food dreamers. Founded by the creator of Chopped, Good Egg Kitchen is committed to building a space where any food-related dream can grow, and where a supportive local audience shows up to cheer it on.

ABOUT CHOPPED OUTLANDISH DINNERS

Chopped Outlandish Dinners is a pop-up dinner series from Good Egg Kitchen and the creator of Chopped, bringing champion chefs into remarkable communities to cook alongside the local farmers, fishermen, and makers who define them. Southwest Harbor is just the beginning.

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