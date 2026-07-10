TOWN HILL—Once a year Claire Reynes of Tempered East comes to Artwaves!

This year, July 17-19, ArtWaves offers three options for Claire’s weekend of paint marbling, a process where brilliant colors swirl across water to create one-of-a-kind designs. Every print is a surprise, every pattern is unique, and the process is as delightfully mesmerizing as the finished artwork.

Marbling on Paper Evening https://www.artwavesmdi.org/event-6624782

Marbling on Fabric https://www.artwavesmdi.org/event-6624786

Marbling on Both! https://www.artwavesmdi.org/event-6606653

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