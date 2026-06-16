As we approached the date of the Local Food Potluck this Thursday, we have been watching the weather closely. Unfortunately the forecast has consistently called for rain on Thursday. The space at the farm is ideal for an outdoor potluck, so we want to reschedule the event.

We also heard from many folks that they would really like to come but that fall would be much better timing. Because responsiveness to community needs is at the heart of our decision-making, we are moving the potluck to the fall. We are working with the farm to identify the best date and will reach back out directly once we have our finalized date.

The potluck last fall was an energizing and connective event and we really look forward to this next one. We hope you will join us; stay tuned for the new date in the coming weeks.

Thank you!