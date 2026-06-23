BAR HARBOR — The College of the Atlantic 2026 Coffee & Conversation series kicks off on Tuesday, June 30, with MDI Modernists, featuring architectural critic Jock Herron discussing his book, MDI Modernists: Robert W. Patterson, Edward Larrabee Barnes & George Howe (TidePool Press, 2021), with former COA Board of Trustees Chair Will Thorndike, who is among the books contributing authors.

The free event takes place in person at the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

As a design critic in architecture at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, Jock Herron has taught for the past decade in the Masters in Design Engineering program, a joint initiative with Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. Over the past three decades, Herron has co-managed family farms (grains, solar, timber, conservation) in southern Ohio and has long admired COA’s focus on local agriculture. A resident of both Cambridge and Somesville, he chaired the American Antiquarian Society, the Cambridge Center for Adult Education, and the Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research and — in an earlier life — spent 20 years in finance based in New York, Tokyo, and London.

Will Thorndike is the founder and managing partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership, an investment partnership focused on building exceptional businesses over the longest possible time horizons. Thorndike is currently a director of Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM, Co-Chairman) and several private companies including Banyan Software, Chenmark and Evergreen Services Group. He is the former board chair at College of the Atlantic and president of David R. Godine, Publishers.

Thorndike is the author of The Outsiders (Harvard Business Review Press, 2012) — which has been translated into 17 languages — and the co-host of the 50X podcast. He holds an AB degree from Harvard University and an MBA degree from Stanford University.

The Coffee & Conversation series features discussions between invited guests and College of the Atlantic faculty members and trustees. The series hosts authors, entrepreneurs, scholars, artists, researchers, thought leaders, and more. Sessions are one hour long, and include a Q&A session. Coffee and pastries are served.

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