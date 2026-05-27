BAR HARBOR — All are invited to join the College of the Atlantic Spring Art Crawl, an end-of-term celebration of student creativity within COA art courses, independent studies, and senior projects. The free event takes place in buildings across campus on Wednesday, June 3, from 4–7 p.m.

The Art Crawl will transform campus spaces into galleries featuring work in photography, ceramics, painting, drawing, multimedia art, and interdisciplinary creative practices developed throughout the trimester. Wander through exhibitions, encounter new perspectives, and experience the breadth of artistic exploration happening at COA.

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