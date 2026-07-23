Via COA. Emily Cherniack

BAR HARBOR — National voices across journalism, science, public life, and the arts will gather on Mount Desert Island starting on July 26, as the 10th‑anniversary College of the Atlantic Summer Institute gets underway. Nearly half of all sessions have already reached capacity, reflecting sustained interest in the program as it enters its milestone year. Toward a More Perfect Union, the theme for the 2026 COA Summer Institute, comprises multiple sessions over the course of the week, book sales and signings, and cocktail parties.

“Welcoming the community to campus for the Summer Institute has been a deeply meaningful part of our work for the past decade,” said COA Summer Institute Executive Director Shawn Keeley. “Bringing leading thinkers to Mount Desert Island and sharing this remarkable place with them, and the friends who join us every summer, is one of the great joys of the program. Thanks to the generosity of our funders, the entire week is free and open to the public, ensuring that these conversations remain accessible at a moment when thoughtful engagement feels especially important.”

Interest has been especially strong for sessions featuring Nicholas Kristof, Samantha Power, Ken Burns, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Stacey Abrams, and Kara Swisher—all of which have reached capacity. With these sessions now full, COA encourages prospective participants to explore the seven remaining sessions, which offer perspectives on leadership, culture, liberty, philanthropy, and the future of the planet.

Among the open sessions, Service‑First Leadership brings Emily Cherniack, founder of New Politics, together with Will Thorndike, former chair of the COA Board of Trustees and current chair of the Summer Institute Planning Committee. Introduced by historian Ted Widmer, the session explores how military and civilian service—from the armed forces to the Peace Corps—can shape more grounded, effective political leaders. The conversation also considers how a culture of service can deepen civic engagement and strengthen the habits of citizenship on which democracy depends, offering a resonant perspective at a moment when trust in institutions and one another is under strain.

Enes Kanter Freedom via COA

Another highlight is A Full Court Press for Freedom, featuring human‑rights advocate and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom in conversation with Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic. Freedom, known for his outspoken criticism of authoritarian regimes and human‑rights abuses in countries from Turkey to China, reflects on the personal and professional costs of his activism—a story he recounts in his book In the Name of Freedom. Together, Freedom and Thompson explore the responsibilities of public figures to speak out on matters of principle and what sustains long‑term commitment to justice and human dignity.

The remaining open sessions include Our Planet, Our Response, featuring Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Elizabeth Kolbert in conversation with COA Professor Kourtney Collum; Philanthropy: A Catalyst for a More Perfect Union, with Cromwell Harbor Foundation Executive Director Darron Collins and MacArthur Foundation President John Palfrey; The Pursuit of Liberty, a solo talk by National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen; American Culture Is a Mess (And We Love It), featuring cultural critics A.O. Scott and Jia Tolentino; and The American Story in Music and Culture, with Grammy‑winning artist Rhiannon Giddens in conversation with Lincoln Center President Mariko Silver.

To mark the institute’s tenth year, COA is offering a limited collection of commemorative merchandise, including a 10th‑anniversary LL Bean canvas zip tote bag, a spiral‑bound and letterpress ruled notebook, an organic cotton hat, and a COA Summer Institute T‑shirt.

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