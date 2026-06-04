NORTHEAST HARBOR —Maine Seacoast Mission is pleased to announce the 19 new Mission Scholarship award recipients from Hancock and Washington counties. Representing 17 towns and 13 high schools in the Mission’s service area, the newest Mission Scholars include:

Iris Aldrich, Little Deer Isle

Nolan Brown, Eastport

Georgia Clews, Perry

Connor Eastman, Sullivan

Tyler Evans, Roque Bluffs

Fiona Farmer, Sullivan

Macie Faulkingham, Jonesport

Eden Fraser, Cherryfield

Lily Goodrich, Ellsworth

Zachary Havey-Chambers, Bucksport

Georgia Marsceill, Jonesboro

Kieu McMullin, Seal Cove

Chelsey Megquier, Calais

Zeke Mussmann, Cherryfield

Rebekah Perry-Lind, Steuben

Lukas Pounder, Addison

Samuel Robbins, Stonington

Lylah Wagstaff, Southwest Harbor

Ida Zanoni, Lubec

“We are proud to help these outstanding students—whether recent high school grads or adult learners—achieve their goals, shares President John Zavodny. We can’t wait to see what they achieve and where life takes them over the coming years.”

These Mission Scholars join an existing 63 Scholars who renewed their applications for the coming academic year. For the 2026-2027 school year, $252,500 will be awarded to 86 college students. Mission Scholarships typically range in amount from $6,000 to $14,000 dispersed over four years, the period normally expected to complete a degree or certificate program. In 2026, 98% of Scholars continued their award and returned to school for an additional year of study. Scholars are chosen for their academic achievements, as well as their commitment to their communities, perseverance, and future aspirations.

This cohort of awarded Scholars plan to major and receive training in a range of fields, which include Environmental Sciences, Power Engineering Technology, Art and Design, Master Electrician, Radiologic Technology, Business Administration, Occupational Therapy, Psychology, Secondary Education, American Sign Language Interpretation, International Relations, Business Management, Illustration, Nursing Chemical Engineering, Vessel Operations and Technology, and Marine Transportation Operations.

Scholars will study at colleges including Bowdoin College, Husson University, Maine College of Health Professions, Maine Electrical Institute, Maine Maritime Academy, Mount Holyoke College, Saint Michael’s College, University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Maine at Orono, University of New England, University of Southern Maine, and Wheaton College. These awards fulfill the intent of the Mission’s Scholarships’ annual support for individuals entering trade, technical, two and four-year colleges.

In addition to Mission Scholarships, Maine Seacoast Mission proudly partners with the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund to offer the transformative Davis Maine Scholarship. In its fifth year of supporting students, the Davis Maine Scholarship supports fully funded, four-year scholarships to select students each year. Davis Maine Scholars attend one of three partner schools, Clark University, University of New England, or Wheaton College.

To learn more about Maine Seacoast Mission’s Scholarships, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/downeast/scholarships/.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/

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