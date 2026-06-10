BANGOR, Maine — Collins for Senator today announced its statewide network of Town and County Chairs, with grassroots representatives now in place in more than 400 towns and cities and every county across Maine.

The volunteers stepping forward to serve as Town and County Chairs come from all walks of life. They are small business owners, veterans, teachers, fishermen, retirees, parents, and community leaders who share a belief that Maine is best served by experienced, independent leadership focused on results.

In her Bangor Daily News op-ed announcing her reelection campaign earlier this year, Senator Collins wrote that what makes Maine special is not simply its coastline, forests, or farmlands, but the people who call this state home. The Town and County Chairs announced today reflect that same spirit of hard work, community service, and commitment to Maine.

“Senator Collins has a long and unmatched record of working for Maine and delivering for communities across our state,” said campaign co-chairs Josh Tardy and Ann Robinson. “Whether it’s funding for a local fire station, improvements to a community hospital, support for our shipbuilders and fishermen, or investments in roads and bridges, Mainers have seen firsthand that Susan Collins gets things done. That’s why people from every corner of Maine are stepping up to support her campaign.”

Senator Collins is the first Maine Senator in nearly 100 years to serve as Chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. In that role, she has secured more than $1.5 billion for Maine projects over the past five years, including $425 million for 156 projects in 2025 alone. Those investments are supporting hospitals, community colleges, affordable housing, transportation infrastructure, and public safety facilities throughout the state.

“Growing up in Aroostook County taught me the importance of hard work, common sense, and treating people with respect,” said Senator Collins. “Throughout my time in the Senate, I have worked with anyone, regardless of party, when it means getting results for Maine. That is what I have always done, and with the support of the people of this state, it is what I will continue to do.”

The Collins for Senator Town and County Chair network will serve as the backbone of the campaign’s on-the-ground organizing efforts, helping to organize local campaign activities, connect with voters, and share Senator Collins’ record of service in their communities. Their work will continue a long Maine tradition of neighbors talking to neighbors about the issues that matter most to our state.

Mainers interested in joining the campaign can visit www.susancollins.com/get-involved.

COLLINS FOR SENATOR

TOWN AND COUNTY CHAIR NETWORK

Campaign Co-Chairs

Ann Robinson – Portland

Hon. Josh Tardy - Palmyra

CD-1 Co-Chairs

Hon. Joe Bruno - Raymond

Hon. Robert Foley - Wells

Shawn Moody - Gorham

CD-2 Co-Chairs

Hon. Austin Theriault - Fort Kent

Hon. Jason Levesque – Auburn

Hon. Paul Paradis – Bar Harbor

Hon. Tim Woodcock - Bangor

Full List of County Chairs

Full List of Town Chairs

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