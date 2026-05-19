The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—From a crowded farmers market to youth ballfields and blooming gardens, Mount Desert Island residents and visitors found plenty of reasons to gather last week.

Across the island, community life unfolded in small, shared moments from morning through evening.

Community life played out in markets, gardens, ballfields, breweries, and waterfront benches. From long-standing traditions to casual summer rituals, residents and visitors gathered in ways both planned and spontaneous.

Together, the week’s gatherings highlighted the variety of ways people connect across the island — from Community Threads at the Bar Harbor Historical Society to Open Farm Day at Willowind, a Chamber event hosted by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce at Atlantic Brewing Midtown featuring Friends of Acadia, and the Cultural Fusion Fest at the YWCA MDI sponsored by Healthy Acadia.

Whether strolling through the Asticou Azalea Garden, watching boats along the Northeast Harbor Waterfront with lunch from Colonel's Deli and Bakery, or cheering games hosted by Acadia Youth Sports, the events offered a snapshot of early-season life on Mount Desert Island.

The CAT has begun its trips to Canada. The Island Explorer is gearing up. The Acadia Gateway Center is opening. Spring sports are in full swing. Seasonal hotels, restaurants, and businesses are opening their doors. Town meetings are almost over. Candidates are elected or about to be. Prom happened and school years are coming to an end.

We’ve gathered some photos to share of multiple places we were lucky enough to stop at this week. We hope you have some good adventures, too.

TREMONT TOWN MEETING

Tremont held its town meeting, elected officials, and approved a deer hunt in town, which still needs to be approved by the state and supported the town’s share of a potential grant for a new public safety building.

NORTHEAST HARBOR AND THE ASTICOU AZALEA GARDENS

The gardens are open May 2 through November 1 this year, every day, from dawn to dusk. It’s at 3 Sound Drive in Northeast Harbor. Part of the Land and Garden Preserves, its website states, “Located in Northeast Harbor, the beauty of Asticou changes and evolves throughout the year. A flowering cherry tree heralds the start of the season in mid-May. This is followed by a myriad of colorful azaleas and rhododendrons which bloom from late May through June. July blooms include Japanese iris, smoke bush, rosebay rhododendron, and the fragrant sweet azalea. August is a peaceful time accented by blooming water lilies and in September and October the garden is ablaze with fall colors.”

Map & Directions

JORDAN POND HOUSE SOFT OPENING

The soft opening at the Jordan Pond House in Acadia National Park also served as a small fundraiser for Friends of Acadia and a way to thank its volunteers.

Above photos from Constance Millinor

HADLEY POINT CLEAN-UP IN BAR HARBOR

Members of the Bar Harbor Marine Resource Committee, Mount Desert Island high school staff and students, and employees (and owners) of Hollander & de Koning and the Bar Harbor Oyster Company, helped clean up Bar Harbor’s Hadley Point this past week.

BAR HARBOR TOWN COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM

The League of Women Voters, Mount Desert Islander and Bar Harbor Story combined to bring Bar Harbor Town Council candidates to the Jesup Memorial Library for a forum.

CULTURAL FUSION AT THE YWCA OF MDI, SPONSORED BY HEALTHY ACADIA

The event was organized by Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Healthy Acadia, Island Take Out, Pat’s Pizza, Witham Family Hotels, and YWCA Mount Desert Island. Sponsors include Café This Way, Friends of Acadia, Galyn’s Bar Harbor, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Nor’easter Pound & Market, Ocean Properties, Pathmaker Hotel, Royal Indian, YWCA Mount Desert Island, Y&P Taxi Services, and others.

According to organizers, “Designed as a vibrant cultural exchange, the event will highlight Jamaican and Caribbean culture through food, music, and interactive activities. Live music will be provided by Stream Reggae, a Maine-based band featuring members from Dominica and Jamaica. Attendees can also enjoy hands-on activities, including opportunities to learn and play dominoes and other popular Caribbean games.”

BAR HARBOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S COMMUNITY THREADS

Community Threads is Bar Harbor Historical Society’s “For the People by the People” pop-up exhibit of local historic and contemporary textiles. This year’s Community Threads event was free and open to the public.

The museum opens for the season on May 26. It’s open late May to the last Saturday in October, from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm.

BAR HARBOR EDEN’S FARMERS’ MARKET

What a better way to celebrate the start of warmer weather in Maine than attending your favorite farmers market!

Every Sunday. 9 a.m. - noon

21 Park St, Bar Harbor

Unless otherwise cited, all photos: Carrie Jones/Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story.

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