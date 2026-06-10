The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop.

BAR HARBOR—Jeremy Dougherty lives his life knowing that work means effort, that community is shaped, and that when people do something together and if you add bubbles and music and kids and exercise?

Well, if you do all that, then something special is going to happen.

That something special in Bar Harbor, June 10, the day after the primary and where the town voted in its elected officials was the Bar Harbor Bike Bus.

“I am so ready for this,” one enthusiastic middle schooler said before zooming across the edge of the ball field parking lot and across the sidewalk chalk messages and art that kids had decorated the asphalt with.

A mom fastened a helmet more tightly. A dad hoisted an American flag on his shoulder. Another hoisted a child.

One little boy who has been working to get his training wheels off this spring so he could ride before school was out, did it.

“He came with his super proud dad,” Dougherty said.

The Bar Harbor Bike Bus, a community bike ride that happens on Wednesdays during the school year. People meet with their bikes at the town’s athletic fields on Park Street. Then they all ride in a big group through the back residential streets of Bar Harbor proper to the Conners Emerson School.

“Community is only what you make of it. What you put into it. What you choose to be a part of and make yourself,” Dougherty said last week. “Nobody is going to do it for you. Unless its a bike bus, in which case we created this and all you have to do is show up and have fun. So disregard that first part, sometimes all it takes is showing up. That’s community too.”

Community makes it happen. Bar Harbor Police Department’s Sgt. Soren Sundberg and Officer Liam Harrington escorted the group along the route through residential neighborhoods.

Jen Dougherty, Todd Stanley and Rebecca and Dylan Brann have performed crossing guard duty every week. Wes York from Bar Harbor Bike Shop has come every week.

”They have been awesome supporters,” Jeremy Dougherty said.

It was the last morning ride of the school year. And it brought out police officers, school staff, coaches, general managers, moms, dads, aunties, and one Senate candidate. Graham Platner attended with his wife, Amy, rode quietly and without much hoopla at all for a candidate who packed the Criterion Theatre in a rally this weekend. Platner received well over 72% of the vote and the Democratic party vote to run against incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

On Wednesday morning, heading toward the school with a bunch of kids and their families and volunteers for the final Bike Bus of the season, Platner was one of the crowd, part of the community.

After the event, his campaign posted a video on its Facebook page where Platner said, “It’s exactly the thing that we need a lot more of in this country, which is people coming together and realizing that their neighbors are good people and that everyone wants to help each other out.”

For the younger bike riders, the biggest community celebrities might have been Ms. Ginn, Mrs. Hanna, Mr. Newman, Ms. Bender, and Mr. Dionne, their teachers who came out to ride with them to school.

Everyone who came, Jeremy Dougherty said, came for a reason.

“They came because they cared and wanted to be a part of something,” he said. “What a difference from 40 to 100+ in one week.”

They are so grateful, he said, that all those people got to experience something as wonderful as Bike Bus.

Last week, the ride through town to school had 40 riders. This week, there were a lot more than that.

Headlines about Bar Harbor focus on the tensions of being a town of approximately 5,000 or so that expands each summer with an influx of summer residents and visitors to Acadia National Park. People read those stories. They choose sides.

That’s not what Bar Harbor Bike Bus is about.

The Wednesday morning event is brand-new, started just about a year ago, but it almost feels like a relic of a distant past. What the Bar Harbor Bike Bus is about is simple. It’s about friends and family and community coming together. It’s about a quick 15-minute ride full of laughter, bubbles, music, and encouragement. It’s a place where if you take off your training wheels for the first time and wobble a bit? Well, that’s okay, too.

As one little boy watched the crowd of bigger kids and grown-ups, you could see the longing in his eyes. One day, he’ll likely be a part of the Bar Harbor Bike Bus too, one of the big kids and then one of the adults, joining together for the simply joy of just being together.

Bar Harbor is a small town really. You can feel that in bad moments, moments of grief and political tension about the lack of parking spots at the grocery store. But you can truly feel it in moments like Jeremy Dougherty has created with a band of volunteers and friends and kids.

“Morning!” Edith Dubois yelled from her driveway, calling out names of students. “Morning! Oh my gosh, look at them all!”

They called back hello to her, one after another. “Ms. Edie!”

Earlier in the ride someone shouted, “You’re doing so good!”

“Look at you!”

“I’m riding in bubbles,” one kid laughed.

Some definitely were riding in bubbles, but they were also riding in community.

All photos and video: Carrie Jones/Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story

LINKS TO KNOW MORE

Bar Harbor Bike Bus Facebook page.

There are a lot more photos (far too many) on our Facebook page.

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