Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Barbara B. Dunphey's avatar
Barbara B. Dunphey
6m

Shaun, Thank you for memorializing the bike bus ride this morning. It is so nice to hear the kindness and community in people’s voice and their words. Great job!

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Anne's avatar
Anne
16m

When I first moved here... and the COA library was where Kids Corner is now, everyday when school let out, there was a torrent of students streaming from school, down through the intersection and into town. It was glorious. The intersection was a little smaller back then, and there were few tourists on the shoulder seasons and it seemed normal. I'm not sure when they stopped... I think it was a mandate for safety. Glad to see some semblance of it back.

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