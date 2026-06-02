WONDER OF PLACE

JOIN US JULY 20TH - 24TH!

This immersive week features THREE DISTINCT TRACKS, running: MONDAY through FRIDAY from 9:00AM to 3:00PM FROM JULY 20th - 24th

Designed to ENGAGE young ARTISTS, PERFORMERS and EXPLORERS!

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WEEK HERE

Choose The Individual Track That Best Fits Your Child’s Interests + Age:

BUSHCRAFT + WILD MEDICINE

designed for AGES 8-13

REGISTER FOR BUSHCRAFT + WILD MEDICINE HERE!

STORYBOOK THEATER

designed for AGES 6-13

REGISTER FOR STORYBOOK THEATER HERE!

PLACE-BASED PALETTE

designed for AGES 5-8

EMAIL TO BE ADDED TO WAITLIST

WONDER WALK WEDNESDAY

designed for AGES 1-3 + their caregivers

REGISTER FOR WONDER WALK WEDNESDAY (7/22) HERE

SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE!

We are committed to making this week of meaningful, place-based experience accessible to all families. If the full cost of the weeklong session is a concern, we invite you to complete the scholarship request form on our website. We offer reduced tuition based on family need and aim to ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation. If you have any questions please email OFFICE@THECOMMUNITYSCHOOL.ME.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SUMMER SCHOLARSHIP REQUEST

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