Community School for Place Based Education Announces WONDER OF PLACE, July 20-24.
WONDER OF PLACE
JOIN US JULY 20TH - 24TH!
This immersive week features THREE DISTINCT TRACKS, running: MONDAY through FRIDAY from 9:00AM to 3:00PM FROM JULY 20th - 24th
Designed to ENGAGE young ARTISTS, PERFORMERS and EXPLORERS!
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WEEK HERE
Choose The Individual Track That Best Fits Your Child’s Interests + Age:
BUSHCRAFT + WILD MEDICINE
designed for AGES 8-13
REGISTER FOR BUSHCRAFT + WILD MEDICINE HERE!
STORYBOOK THEATER
designed for AGES 6-13
REGISTER FOR STORYBOOK THEATER HERE!
PLACE-BASED PALETTE
designed for AGES 5-8
WONDER WALK WEDNESDAY
designed for AGES 1-3 + their caregivers
REGISTER FOR WONDER WALK WEDNESDAY (7/22) HERE
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE!
We are committed to making this week of meaningful, place-based experience accessible to all families. If the full cost of the weeklong session is a concern, we invite you to complete the scholarship request form on our website. We offer reduced tuition based on family need and aim to ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation. If you have any questions please email OFFICE@THECOMMUNITYSCHOOL.ME.
CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SUMMER SCHOLARSHIP REQUEST