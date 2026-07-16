BAR HARBOR — Barton Seaver argues that seafood is one of the most powerful tools we have for rebuilding balance between people and the planet. His new book, The Blue Food Cookbook, shows how cooking can become an act of stewardship—supporting coastal communities, strengthening public health, and caring for the oceans that sustain us. He’ll present these ideas and more when he joins professor Hillary Smith for Cooking Blue: Seafood and Sustainability at College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation on July 21.

The free event takes place at the Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

Seaver is a globally recognized leader at the intersection of culinary innovation, sustainability, and public health. As executive chef at acclaimed restaurants like Hook, he pioneered a new model for sustainable dining, featuring nearly 100 different seafood species in a single year. His efforts earned national acclaim, including being named Esquire’s 2009 Chef of the Year. As a National Geographic Explorer, US Culinary Ambassador, Sustainability Fellow at the New England Aquarium, and director of the Sustainable Seafood and Health Initiative at Harvard, he brought a chef’s perspective to the global environmental and public health issues.

Today, the focus of his work has evolved into what he calls “Seafood That Matters.” While the seafood industry still faces challenges, Seaver’s focus is now on the many producers, practices, and innovations that are getting it right. He sees seafood as a powerful lever—for addressing climate change, supporting women’s economic empowerment, improving brain health, and building more resilient food systems.

Central to Seaver’s philosophy is the idea that the health of our oceans is inseparable from human wellbeing. Every choice we make at the dinner table, he argues, has the potential to shape a healthier, more sustainable world. Through consulting, speaking, and education—including the founding of the Seafood Literacy program—he continues to advocate for a future where food is both nourishment and a tool for transformation.

Dr. Hillary Smith is an assistant research professor at the University of Maine and adjunct instructor in blue food systems at College of the Atlantic. She is an interdisciplinary social scientist whose research and teaching examine the governance of commons, climate adaptation, diverse economies, and food systems. At the University of Maine’s School of Marine Sciences, she explores how individuals, communities, and institutions adapt to environmental and social change, with a focus on fisheries, aquaculture, and marine policy from a food systems lens. She holds a PhD in marine science and conservation from Duke University.

The Coffee & Conversation series features discussions between invited guests and College of the Atlantic faculty members and trustees. The series hosts authors, entrepreneurs, scholars, artists, researchers, thought leaders, and more. Sessions are one hour long, and include a Q&A with the guests. Coffee and pastries are served.

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