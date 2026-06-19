Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
3h

I hate to say it, but expanding no-parking spaces close to side streets is a good idea. You need a periscope to see out of them in the summer!

At the risk of inducing fainting, I am once again going to suggest a parking garage. There are some stunning ways of disguising them now, such as this one--a boost to local artists! (Murals are already being used in Ellsworth.) https://www.oaicorp.com/parking-garage-transformation-using-banner-displays/

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Carl Wrubel's avatar
Carl Wrubel
4h

I'm thinking that making the traffic coming down Mt. Desert Street to Main Street into one lane is going to cause big backups on Mt. Desert Street. Each car is going to have to wait for the other two to move and that will slow things up a lot. Obviously better for pedestrians. But only a trial will tell whether the design is feasible or not.

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