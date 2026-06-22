SOMESVILLE — What does Acadia National Park have to do with secret codes? The MDI Historical Society invites curious minds ages 9 and up to find out at a free, drop-in program at the Somesville Museum on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 2 to 3 PM.

Participants will try their hand at decoding messages in Morse code and semaphore, discover different methods spies have used to send secret information, and uncover the surprising history of secret codes on Mount Desert Island and beyond. The Somesville Library will share code and spy books from their collection and be open before and after the program.

Spy School is designed for ages 9 and up, though younger children are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian. No registration is required.

The Somesville Museum is located at 2 Oak Hill Rd, Somesville, Maine. Admission to the program is free. For more information, contact the MDI Historical Society at 207-276-9323 or info@mdihistory.org.

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