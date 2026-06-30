Hancock County Jail booking photo.

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BAR HARBOR—On June 23 at approximately 11:06 p.m., Officer Troy Stanwood was dispatched to a personal injury motor vehicle crash at the head of Mount Desert Island. According to a press release, while Stanwood was investigating the crash, the operator of the vehicle that crashed, Danielle Kersey, 25, of Bar Harbor, became combative and was placed under arrest.

The investigation of the crash showed that Kersey was driving a 2017 Ford Focus at a high rate of speed as they approached the head of the island and was unable to navigate the left hand turn to head toward Bar Harbor and entered the median, struck multiple signs, and continued toward Oceans Market.

Kersey’s vehicle then continued into the Oceans Market parking lot and struck a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that was legally parked and occupied and had been last operated by Tirth Suthar, 22, (no hometown given). Suthar was uninjured.

The Focus continued south, striking a structure and traveling through a seating area behind the structure before hitting a slanted embankment, digging into the embankment and flipping, before stopping near 1756 Route 102.

Kersey was arrested for and charged with the following crimes.

Aggravated assault, class B

Assault on a law enforcement officer, class C

Aggravated criminal mischief, class C

Resisting arrest and/or detention, class D

Operating under the influence, class D

Reckless conduct, class D

Driving to endanger, class E

Violating conditions of release, class E

Additionally, Kersey was issued multiple traffic citations.

Kersey was evaluated for minor injuries due to the crash and then transported to the Hancock County Jail.

The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department was assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department and the Maine State Police.

Kersey was previously arrested in Bar Harbor on April 15, 2026, for operating under the influence by Officer Virginia Helton following another crash.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 22, 2026

Officer Amie Torrey received a complaint of suspicious behavior at a Bar Harbor apartment complex.

After receiving a parking complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Torrey passed it on to parking enforcement.

Following a complaint of juveniles acting “inappropriately” in public, in Mount Desert, Officer Justin Burnett responded but could not locate the juveniles or the complainant.

Officer Justin Burnett took a report of a dog roaming at large in Salsbury Cove.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone about a civil issue in Bar Harbor.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

After receiving a complaint of erratic vehicle operation in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett responded but could not locate the suspect vehicle.

Officer Burnett is investigating a report of a possible protection order violation in Bar Harbor.

Officers assisted firefighters at a structure fire in Bar Harbor on West Eden Avenue by handling traffic control on Route 102.

Images; Bar Harbor Story/Shaun Farrar

Following the report of a suspicious person at a Bar Harbor business, Officer Burnett responded and determined that the person was not suspicious but had mental health issues.

At the request of an out-of-state law enforcement agency, Officer Liam Harrington performed a well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and determined that they were fine.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Sgt. Chris Dickens responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated vehicle operator in the area of Rodick Street in Bar Harbor but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Ted Cake investigated a barking dog complaint in Bar Harbor and after substantiating the complaint, left a warning for the owner at the residence.

After receiving a report of a wandering dog in Bar Harbor, Officer Kaleb Payson responded, but the owner had collected the dog prior to his arrival.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg relocated a large delivery truck from Firefly Lane, where it was obstructing the roadway, to the loading zone on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a verbal altercation in Mount Desert, Officer T. Cake issued one person a warning for disorderly conduct.

After a vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Sundberg issued the driver a warning.

Sgt. Sundberg and Officer Helton assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Elias Burne performed liquor law compliance checks on some Bar Harbor businesses and found no violations.

Officer T. Cake failed to locate a vehicle in Bar Harbor that was the subject of a complaint regarding unsecured passengers.

Officer Helton took a fraud complaint in Bar Harbor.

Following a trespassing complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Payson issued one person a trespass warning.

Officer T. Cake checked on a vehicle that was broken-down on Sound Drive in Mount Desert and found that the driver had a tow truck on the way.

Someone contacted the Bar Harbor Police Department from an elevator at a business in Bar Harbor but did not require any emergency assistance.

Officer Nathan Formby is investigating a trespassing issue in Bar Harbor.

After Officer Formby was dispatched to a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, the vehicle crossed into Southwest Harbor and the complaint was given to that agency.

After someone reported someone yelling in Bar Harbor, Officer Zack Kline failed to find the source of the yelling or anything out of the ordinary.

Officer Lukas Keene gave someone in Mount Desert a ride back to their campsite.

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Officer Formby gave someone in Bar Harbor a ride back to their residence.

Officers in Bar Harbor searched for a potentially at-risk person in Bar Harbor, but the family was able to locate them.

After investigating a reported assault in Bar Harbor, Officer Helton arrested Clinton Howell, 52, of Green Cove, Florida, for domestic violence assault. Howell was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Sundberg provided some information on an animal issue to someone in Bar Harbor.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was involved in an active criminal investigation at the request of the investigating officer.

Officers Keene and Formby responded to a downtown Bar Harbor residence for a noise complaint and asked the people involved to go inside.

Friday, June 26, 2026

Someone in Bar Harbor requested that a police officer remove a dead deer from their yard ,but someone else moved the deer prior to an officer’s arrival.

Officer Torrey received a request to issue a trespass warning to someone in Mount Desert on behalf of another resident. The person was found to be living in Ellsworth and was issued the warning by the Ellsworth Police Department.

Officer Burnett performed a vehicle identification number verification in Bar Harbor for a tow company.

A Bar Harbor business reported receiving a phone call stating that there was a missing child at the business. An investigation by Officer Burnett revealed that it was a hoax call.

Following a parking dispute in Bar Harbor, Officer Burne issued two people warnings for disorderly conduct.

Officer Burnett responded to the area of Route 102 in Bar Harbor for the report of a loose dog running in the roadway but could not locate the dog.

Officer Caleb Mora received a parking complaint on private property in Bar Harbor but the issue resolved itself without his involvement.

After responding to a motor vehicle complaint on the Crooked Road in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett was unable to locate the vehicle involved.

Officer Burne documented a report of property damage for a Bar Harbor resident.

Officer Mora received law enforcement related information in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported suspicious activity in Bar Harbor to Officer Burne.

Officer Burne assisted an outside agency with a call for service in Mount Desert.

Officer Judson Cake explained the protective custody process to someone in Bar Harbor.

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Following a report of an intoxicated woman stumbling into traffic in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington located the woman and assisted her with getting home safely.

After someone made a trespassing complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Mora located two people and after an investigation, arrested Matthew Ayotte, 48, of Corinth, for domestic violence criminal threatening, operating after revocation, operating without a license, and violation of probation. Ayotte was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Sundberg assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officers assisted the Maine Warden Service with an investigation into loose dogs chasing deer in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Sundberg warned someone for a traffic violation in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett transported someone in Bar Harbor to the hospital.

An officer took a report of a family dispute in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett issued parking tickets to two vehicles in a no parking zone in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood responded to a report of a person loitering outside a Bar Harbor business but they were gone when he arrived.

Officer Harrington responded to a family dispute that had occurred in a vehicle in Bar Harbor and determined that it was only verbal in nature. The people involved were separated.

Officer Burne warned someone for a bail violation in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood warned someone for a municipal ordinance violation in Bar Harbor.

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Officer Mora served a trespass warning to a juvenile in Bar Harbor on behalf of another agency.

Officer Stanwood checked on someone at a downtown Bar Harbor business and determined that they were all set.

Officer Harrington removed a dead deer from Route 102 in Mount Desert.

Following the report of a suicidal man in Mount Desert, Officer Torrey transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

Officer Burnett received a report of loose dogs in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint on Route 102 in Mount Desert, Sgt. Sundberg responded but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Torrey received a complaint of a motorcycle being operated in an erratic manner in Mount Desert but could not locate the motorcycle.

Officer Formby checked on a medical patient while they were awaiting the arrival of an ambulance in Bar Harbor.

Officer J. Cake responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in Mount Desert.

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SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 22, 2026

Following a report of a vehicle blocking a sidewalk in Southwest Harbor, Officer Kristen Roulet responded and was able to get the vehicle moved.

Someone in Tremont reported a person driving a lawnmower on a public roadway. Officer Roulet met with everyone involved and advised them of what the law says about this subject.

An elderly Tremont resident who was dogsitting called the Southwest Harbor Police Department and stated that the dog that she was watching had gone upstairs and she could not get the dog to come back down. Officer Roulet responded and was able to get the dog come back down to the first floor without incident.

Officer Roulet assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

An officer is investigating an ongoing harassment issue in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Eli Brown spent approximately 30 minutes looking for a reported loose dog on the Shore Road in Southwest Harbor in the area of Hinckleys but could not locate the wayward dog.

Officer Brown stood by at an official Southwest Harbor town function.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported feeling excessively watched and harassed because a neighbor spends an excessive amount of time watching them in the apartment complex parking lot. Officer Brown advised the complainant that this is not a criminal issue and to contact the housing authority.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on two members of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor when they failed to answer their phones. Both people were found to be all set.

Officer Russell spoke with someone in Southwest Harbor about online harassment.

Officer Russell received and documented information from someone in Southwest Harbor regarding a business transaction.

Following a complaint of erratic vehicle operation in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell was able to locate the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Someone from Tremont made a complaint to Officer Russell regarding fireworks being shot off the night before.

Officer Russell received and documented information from someone in Southwest Harbor regarding their property in Southwest Harbor.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department facilitated the serving of court paperwork.

Officer Russell was able to reunite a dog that was found at a Southwest Harbor business with its owner.

Following the report of an adult operating an electric scooter in the middle of the road in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell was able to locate the scooter and spoke with the operator.

After responding to a 911 call at a Southwest Harbor residence, Officer Russell determined that it was a medical issue and EMS was notified and took the person to the hospital.

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Someone made a complaint about a dog barking for an extended amount of time at night in Southwest Harbor, but Officer Russell was unable to contact the dog’s owner.

Officer Russell responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Southwest Harbor but was unable to locate anything suspicious when he arrived in the area.

Officer Roulet performed a requested well-being check on an elderly Southwest Harbor resident and found them to be fine but having phone issues.

Officer Roulet documented information from someone in Southwest Harbor who had received an email concerning their elderly father.

Someone in Tremont had questions regarding fireworks being used in the Town of Tremont and Officer Roulet answered her questions and read the ordinance to her.

Following an anonymous compliant regarding checking the well-being of a suspicious individual on Cape Road in Tremont, Officer Roulet was unable to locate anyone.

Someone made a complaint about vehicles parked illegally in the Bernard Wharf parking lot in Tremont. Officer Roulet responded and was able to get the vehicles moved.

Officer Roulet received a call in Southwest Harbor regarding the welfare of a child and passed the complaint and a video on to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Officer Roulet assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

As Officer Roulet was arriving at a residence on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor, which was the source of a loud noise and music complaint, the people were packing up and going inside.

Friday, June 26, 2026

Officer Roulet assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor that turned into an investigation that was determined to be all set once all of the facts were known.

Following a trespassing complaint in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell issued one person a trespass warning not to return to the property.

Officer Roulet assisted with the Pollick Frolic portion of the Backside Blast in Bass Harbor.

Officer Russell responded to a report of an injured raccoon in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell took a report of people harassing someone in Southwest Harbor.

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham took a report from a Southwest Harbor parent of a possible issue with their juvenile child but after locating the juvenile, Sgt. Graham determined that there was not an issue.

Sgt. Graham assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their residence.

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Following the report of an alarm in Southwest Harbor, the keyholder for the property cancelled the alarm.

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (3) Main Street / Route 3 / Crooked Road

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — (1) Bass Harbor Road

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Maine State Police Investigating I-295 Crash Involving DOT Worker

GARDINER—On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 1:43 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 295 northbound in Gardiner involving a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker and an SUV. The preliminary investigation indicates DOT crews were removing tire debris from the roadway. Three DOT workers were on scene with a DOT truck displaying activated amber warning lights in the breakdown lane.

While two workers remained in the truck, a third worker, a 57-year-old Lewiston man, exited the vehicle to remove debris near the right-hand fog line when he was struck by a 2021 Cadillac SUV operated by a 39-year-old Gardiner woman. The DOT worker was transported by Gardiner Rescue to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Harpswell

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

HARPSWELL—On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Harpswell Neck Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a home at 23 Smokehouse Road in Harpswell. Upon arrival, firefighters found a shed fully involved in fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby woods.

An unhoused individual who had been living in the shed sustained burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal. Preliminary observations suggest the fire may have been electrical in nature; however, due to the extent of the damage, a final determination has not been made. Investigators will continue their examination as additional information becomes available.

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Hancock County

TWP 22—On Thursday, June 25, 2026, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a trooper came upon a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 193 in TWP 22. Upon arriving at the scene, the trooper located a 5-year-old boy in the front passenger seat whose condition was rapidly deteriorating.

Troopers immediately began life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived. Despite those efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, 33-year-old Dion Campbell, of Indiana, and a 10-month-old girl were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Campbell is the father of both children. The three were the only occupants in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection before striking an embankment. The investigation also indicates that both children were not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Route 9 was closed for several hours while the scene was processed. Assisting at the scene were the Cherryfield, Osborn, and Aurora Fire Departments, Bold Coast EMS, and Northern Light EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Fort Kent

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

FORT KENT—On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the Fort Kent Fire Department, along with area mutual aid departments, responded to a structure fire at Mel’s Gas Station on Market Street in Fort Kent. The building houses the gas station and two apartment units on the second floor. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to assist the Fort Kent Fire Department with determining the origin and cause of the fire.

A team of investigators responded to the scene on Thursday, June 25, 2026, where they spent much of the day examining the fire scene and interviewing occupants and witnesses. The investigation determined that the fire originated in one of the second-floor apartments. The cause of the fire was an unattended candle that had been left burning on top of a dresser in a bedroom. The fire has been classified as accidental. Three occupants were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

*The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that candles should never be left unattended and should always be extinguished before leaving a room or going to sleep.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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