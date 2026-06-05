NORTHEAST HARBOR — Come aboard Maine Seacoast Mission’s 74-foot flagship vessel Sunbeam for a cruise from the Northeast Harbor Marina on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During the cruise, visitors can tour the boat and learn more about the Mission’s work on outer islands and in Downeast Maine.

Mission President John Zavodny says, “The Sunbeam is recognizable to many. While she is a familiar sight to Maine islanders, we’re excited for the public to come aboard right in her home port of Northeast Harbor. It will be particularly special for the crew to share the work they do and provide tours of the ship.”

With Sunbeam’s assistance, the Mission provides health services, education programming, and community building initiatives to year-round populations on Maine’s remote islands. In addition, a full-time nurse offers flu and Covid vaccination clinics, leads a network of eldercare facilities, conducts healthcare check-ups, and connects residents to mainland specialists. Islands served include Chebeague, Cliff Island, Frenchboro, Great Cranberry, Great Diamond, Isle au Haut, Islesboro, Islesford, Long Island, Matinicus, Monhegan, North Haven, Vinalhaven, Peaks, and Swan’s Island.

The cruise lasts approximately 90 minutes and is weather-dependent. Reservations are required and boarding time begins at 5:00 p.m. The Sunbeam is docked at the Northeast Harbor Marina on Sea Street. These events are free, open to the public, and kid friendly. During cruises, children must wear life jackets while the boat is in motion or if they are out on the deck. Please note that the Northeast Harbor town dock and ramp are not accessible to wheelchairs. Visitors should be able to maneuver up and down stairs.

To make a reservation, please contact events@seacoastmission.org or call (207) 801-6008. For a full list of Sunbeam events, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/visit-sunbeam/.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/

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