SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On Wednesday, August 12 from 5:30-6:30 join us at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the panel discussion “Cultivating YIMBY Culture: Balancing Concerns and Opportunities in the Housing Development Process,” hosted by MDI Housing Solutions Initiative. Register for this in-person and online program.

Year-round homes are increasingly out of reach for many island residents and employees, and efforts to address this challenge are often met with opposition. What would it take to change “Not in My Back Yard” (NIMBY) to a culture of “Yes in My Back Yard” (YIMBY)? How do we navigate these tensions when they arise and embrace opportunities to address the urgent need for new homes? This panel discussion brings together community leaders, planners, housing advocates, and developers to examine how we can move from resisting to embracing thoughtful housing opportunities.

Panelists:

Sherry Billings, Executive Director, Island Housing Trust

Val Peacock, Community Leader and former Chair, Bar Harbor Town Council

Noel Musson, Owner and Principal Planner, The Musson Group

Cali Martinez, Housing and Community Planner, Town of Bar Harbor

MDI Housing Solutions Initiative is a collaborative effort to seek creative solutions for housing on and around Mount Desert Island. MDIHSI is a project of The Musson Group and Island Housing Trust with funding from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Housing Opportunity Program (HOP).

Register at https://tinyurl.com/mvp3ece3, email programs@swhplibrary.org, or call 207-244-7065.

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