BAR HARBOR – On Wednesday, August 12, the Jesup Library will feature pianist Dan Kennedy for ‘A Picnic with the Piano’ at 5:30 pm. An award-winning composer, pianist and recording artist, Dan’s music has been lauded across the country for its style and feeling. Classically trained at the Oberlin and New England Conservatories, his sound is a unique balance of energy and stillness that weaves together the classical with the popular. Dan has released ten albums, performed in twenty-three states as well as Canada, and his music has been streamed over 850,000 times. This program is offered in-person only. Register online at www.jesuplibrary.org/events.



Dan Kennedy is a winner of a 2022 Global Music Award, a 2022 Native American Music Award, and the 2019 Enlightened Piano Radio Album of the Year. His recordings of originals and more well-known tunes have spent as many as seven consecutive months on the ZMR Top 100. He lives in Blue Hill with his wife, Rachel.

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