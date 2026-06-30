The Poteet Family invites the community to join in celebrating the life of Daniel Powell Poteet on Monday, July 13, 2026 from 2 - 4pmat the Jesup Memorial Library.

Friends are invited to join this celebration and share their own reflections and memories of Dan in the original Reading Room, with a reception in the new Community Room and Gallery. A video livestream will be provided for those who wish to attend remotely.

Following a career in academic administration, Dan and his partner, Nancy, first tried to retire to Bar Harbor in 1998. They succeeded at a second attempt in 2010, and spent the following years dedicated to the community. Their impact is evident in the Jesup Memorial Library expansion, for which they were tireless advocates.

In his retirement, Dan served on boards and committees with Maine College of Art, Bar Harbor Warrant Committee, Mt. Desert Island Historical Society, Acadia Senior College, Schoodic Institute, College of the Atlantic, the Abbe Museum, and Jesup Memorial Library.

Dan will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humility, quiet brilliance and wry wit that was occasionally sardonic but never mean. He was an admired and beloved colleague, a loyal friend, and a devoted husband and father. He relished becoming a grandfather, and he was an affectionate and proud follower of his family’s life developments, with sage advice, but only when solicited.

Dan’s full obituary can be read at https://www.legacy.com/legacy/daniel-poteet-ii

Check jesuplibrary.org/events/poteet for updates and details on additional parking. Please register online to receive the Zoom link.

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