Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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sgridgway
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Dar Williams has been one of my favorite artists for many years. I first heard of her when my college-aged daughter made a mixtape that had ‘Iowa’ on it. So I bought a CD, and found ‘After All,’ and that song pretty much saved my life when I was going through a really serious depression that had hospitalized me twice. I hung on to the idea that yes, the sun could come out and I’d see colors again. Some years after that, my other child died by suicide, and again, that song and so many others of Dar’s sustained me. Last year, she played at the Groton Hill venue in MA, and toward the end she sang ‘After All’ - I waited in a long line to thank her. It doesn’t surprise me a bit that she has other talents and interests in bringing people together. Anyone who listens to her music will understand her intelligence, and ability to really see us. I wish I could be in BH this week.

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