NORTHEAST HARBOR —Maine Seacoast Mission’s Class of 2030 Davis Maine Scholars have selected colleges to begin the 2026-2027 school year. Because of the generosity of Andrew Davis through the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, these four students from Washington County have earned full, four-year scholarships and will pursue undergraduate studies at one of three partner colleges: Clark University (MA), Wheaton College (MA), and University of New England (ME).

The Davis Maine Scholarship was created to ensure more first-generation students from rural Washington County and eastern Hancock County pursue and complete undergraduate degrees. Students are chosen as Davis Maine Scholars in the spring of the junior year. There are currently six cohorts of Davis Maine Scholars. The Class of 2026 graduated college this spring and the newest group, Class of 2031, begin their senior year of high school in the fall.

“It’s exciting to follow Scholars as they make this important transition to college,” Davis Maine Scholarship founder Andrew Davis shares, “It’s a time when they begin to actualize their careers, gain independence from home, and expand their understanding of the world. I wish them the best and look forward to hearing about their achievements in the four years ahead.”

The Class of 2030 Scholars are studying:

Megan Ford from Pembroke, ME

Washington Academy

Studying Theater Arts at Clark University

Fatima Zamora Paniagua from Harrington, ME

Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School

Studying Medical Biology at the University of New England

Dana Peasley from Charlotte, ME

Calais High School

Studying Business Administration and Political Science at the University of New England



Isaac Sullivan from Eastport, ME

Shead High School

Studying Business Administration at the University of New England





Mission President John Zavodny shares, “This cohort of Davis Maine Scholars has excelled in high school—each in their own way. As fall comes, it’s inspiring to talk with them as they get ready for college. Together with Mission partner Andrew Davis through the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, the Mission is so proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

In addition to the extraordinary financial support they receive, Davis Maine Scholars receive guidance during the length of their undergraduate careers to ensure a successful transition to college and completion of an undergraduate degree within four years.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/

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