DEBORAH’S BIO

I was born and raised in Caribou and joke that I moved to Bar Harbor for the summer climate. Seriously though, I moved to Bar Harbor in 2005 for a year round manager’s position at Sherman’s Bookstore (oldest bookstore in Maine!) to fulfill my college degree of English, then managed West End Drug until my partner and I made the Black Friar Inn and Pub our life.

Living in Bar Harbor year round certainly has bonded me to our community and this is where I have made my home and met my closest friends. Having the chance to work at two of Bar Harbor’s oldest businesses made me feel even more rooted in the community.

QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

Why are you running?

I am running because I am committed to Bar Harbor and want to see it successfully move through these trying times of “us” against “them” and transition back into a community that may not always agree but is committed to understanding and support.

What skills do you bring to the table?

Years of customer service so I am accustomed to finding common ground among people of different views and thoughts.

What is it about Bar Harbor that you love?

I love the people, we all live where people love to vacation; how can you not love Bar Harbor? The community, the landscape, the environment, the National Park all of this is what makes us who we are.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Bar Harbor? What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on, but isn’t?

The division ... ”us”against “them.” We all absolutely need to start listening and understanding different points of view and be accepting or things will be a lot worse. There is so much common ground here, being open to listening is a great start.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of? What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

When I made the decision to join my partner Steve in buying the Black Friar Inn and Pub, to be my own owner/boss versus working for someone else. It’s one of the scariest but rewarding moves I have ever made.

I try on many levels to support the local community, especially during COVID. Myself and my business tried to stay local with sourcing versus going to online sources. Myself and my business support local non- profits, Food Pantry, Serendipity, YWCA, and the Jesup Library.

Share

Leave a comment