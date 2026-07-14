BAR HARBOR—Discover the joy of ballet at ArtWaves Community Arts Center.

Open Level Adult Ballet welcomes dancers of all experience levels—from complete beginners to those returning to ballet after time away. Each class begins with barre exercises and progresses to center work and across-the-floor combinations, helping students develop strength, balance, coordination, musicality, and a solid understanding of classical ballet technique. With classes offered four times a week, there’s plenty of opportunity to learn, grow, and enjoy dancing in the welcoming ArtWaves Dance Studio.

Classes are taught by Cate Pope, a Mount Desert Island dancer, choreographer, and educator with extensive training in ballet, contemporary, and modern dance. A graduate of Bates College with a degree in Dance Choreography, Cate has studied with Robinson Ballet, Bossov Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Broadway Dance Center, Nimbus Dance, and through performing arts programs in New York City and Italy. Her thoughtful teaching style creates an encouraging environment where adults can build confidence, refine their technique, and experience the satisfaction of dancing.

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