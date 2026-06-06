From left, MFS District Forester Allyssa Gregory, applicant Erica Buswell, Resilience Forester Maren Granstrom and property owner Scott Giroux. Credit: Courtesy of Fritz Freudenberger / Maine Forest Service

by Susan Bard/BDN

MAINE—Many Maine hunters and outdoor enthusiasts own wooded property. A new state program could help them improve wildlife habitat, increase forest diversity and make their woods more resilient to pests, disease, and severe weather.

The Maine Forest Service is seeking applications for its new WoodsWISE Resilience Program, a $9 million initiative that provides financial assistance and professional guidance to landowners interested in improving the health of their forests.

Eligible landowners can receive up to $20,000 in funding to help cover approved forestry work. The program can pay for 60% to 90% of planning costs, forestry services, and implementation of approved practices.

The program focuses on three categories of work: early stand tending, regeneration support, and forest health practices. Projects may include efforts to encourage tree growth and species diversity, create space for young trees, and reduce threats from invasive species and disease.

To qualify, landowners must have at least 10 forested acres and work with a Maine Forest Service-approved Resilience Forester throughout the program.

Searsport resident Erica Buswell said she and her husband enrolled after learning financial assistance was available to help implement their forest management plan.

“We’ve always been deeply invested in the idea of being good stewards of the property we call home,” Buswell said in a statement.

She said the cost-share funding will help her family implement its forest management plan.

Financial incentives received through the program are considered taxable income.

Funding is available through 2029, or until the program’s funds are exhausted. Landowners interested in learning more can schedule a free consultation with their local district forester through the Maine Forest Service.

This story appears through a media partnership with the Bangor Daily News.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Acadia Brochures of Maine.

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