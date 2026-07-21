The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Viridian Law.

BAR HARBOR—On July 18, 2026, at approximately 1:05 p.m., someone in Bar Harbor reported that their dog was attacked by another dog. The dog that was attacked sustained injuries that necessitated a visit to the veterinary clinic.

As a result of the event and investigation by Bar Harbor Sgt. Doug Brundrett and Officer Amie Torrey, Marcy Willow, 78, of Bar Harbor, was summoned for keeping a dangerous or nuisance dog. Willow was also issued a 10-day home quarantine notice for the dog.

According to the State of Maine’s rules governing rabies management, chapter 251, section 4, “Responding to reports of domesticated animals that bite or otherwise expose humans or other domesticated animals,” paragraph B states the following.

“Owned dogs, cats and ferrets: Regardless of rabies vaccination status, healthy owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be confined for ten days from the time of exposure and observed daily for signs of rabies (as per Section 9). At the discretion of Maine CDC, currently vaccinated assistance, therapy, and police dogs may not be required to be placed in confinement during the observation period.”

The rabies vaccination status of the dog that was the aggressor and the status of the dog that was attacked is unknown.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 13, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Troy Stanwood arrested Glen Michelman, 33, of Delray Beach, Florida, for operating under the influence. Michelman was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Lwandisco Magadla, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving a 2024 Kia Forte and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Sound Drive in Mount Desert. The vehicle traveled across the roadway and into the trees on the opposite side of the road. There was no reported injury and the vehicle suffered front end and undercarriage damage. Magadla was arrested for operating under the influence by Officer Liam Harrington.

Someone reported a theft to Officer Kaleb Payson in Mount Desert, but after investigation, it turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Sgt. Brundrett documented some information received from someone in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Brundrett is investigating a report of trespassing at a Bar Harbor residence.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported property damage to Officer Ted Cake. There are no suspects at this time and the reporting party requested extra patrols in the area.

Someone who was in Bar Harbor but had left the area reported that they had lost their wallet but an Apple Air Tag they had placed in it was showing the location of the wallet. Officer T. Cake located the wallet on the side of Route 3 in Bar Harbor and it was collected to be returned to its owner.

Following the report of a parking problem in Mount Desert, Officer Payson patrolled the area and discovered that the issue was a truck making a delivery and that the truck was not posing a traffic hazard.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported a parking problem. Officer T. Cake responded, located and ticketed the vehicle, and contacted the vehicle’s owner who moved the vehicle.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Payson located the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, Officer Payson arrested Julie Ireland, 57, of Seal Cove, for operating under the influence. Ireland was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Chris Dickens responded to a report of a suspicious man at Suminsby Park in Mount Desert but found nothing suspicious.

Officer Nathan Formby checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in Mount Desert and found that there was no criminal conduct occurring that involved the vehicle.

Someone in Bar Harbor requested assistance with checking into a hotel and Officer Lukas Keene provided that assistance.

Sgt. Dickens gave someone in Bar Harbor a ride home from the hospital.

Officers assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department in Tremont.

Officer Zack Kline responded to a report of three young men stealing two shopping carts in Bar Harbor. The business did not want to press charges.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Officer Kline documented a report of a possible protection order violation in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department at a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby assisted another law enforcement agency in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported loud dogs in Bar Harbor and the dog owner was made aware of the complaint by Officer Keene.

Following a complaint of threatening in Mount Desert, one man was issued a disorderly conduct warning by Officer Payson.

Officer Payson took a complaint of a speeding vehicle in Mount Desert but could not locate the vehicle.

The Mount Desert Police Department received a report of a missing person that was determined to be in Acadia National Park’s jurisdiction.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Mount Desert about another person’s well-being.

Someone was reported to be experiencing a mental health crisis in Mount Desert. Upon response, Officer Payson placed the person in protective custody and transported them to MDI Hospital for an evaluation.

Someone was reported to be experiencing a mental health crisis in Bar Harbor. Officer Payson and MHL Gleason responded and were able to de-escalate the persona and formulate a plan for them for the night.

A motor vehicle complaint was made in Bar Harbor, but all officers were tied up on another call so the complaint was passed on to a neighboring agency.

Officer T. Cake helped a motorist with a flat tire in Bar Harbor by assisting them with getting a replacement vehicle, having the original vehicle towed, and getting all of the family members to their accommodations.

After investigating a continuing complaint of a loose dog in Bar Harbor, Roland Sosa, 64, of Bar Harbor, was summoned by Officer Formby for dog at large and animal trespass.

Someone reported a couple of dogs off leash on a trail in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department and Acadia National Park personnel with a medical call on the Park Loop Road in Bar Harbor.

Officer Kline responded to a report of a woman pointing a gun at her husband. As a result of the investigation, Constance Millinor, 60, of Bar Harbor, was arrested for domestic assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in Bar Harbor.

Officer Kline attempted to help a person who was locked out of their apartment in Bar Harbor but could not unlock the door for them.

Someone reported a suspicious situation in Bar Harbor and Officer Formby responded. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Assistant Harbormaster Chris Johansen warned two people for harvesting shellfish in a closed area in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Sundberg responded to an officer involved motor vehicle crash in Bar Harbor which the Southwest Harbor Police Department investigated.

Officer Torrey performed two vehicle identification number verifications in Bar Harbor for a tow company.

Officer T. Cake worked a detail for a private event in Mount Desert.

Officer Justin Burnett took a report of mischievous juveniles in Bar Harbor and after investigating, determined that the juveniles were not being mischievous and their actions were unconcerning.

MHL Gleason met with a transient person in Bar Harbor to connect them with resources.

Officer Stanwood assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department with serving a no trespassing notice in Tremont.

Jacob Murphy, 31, of Houston, Texas, was arrested by Officer Stanwood in Bar Harbor after a business that had recently terminated his employment reported that he was intoxicated and disorderly at the business.

Officers responded to a Bar Harbor campground for the report of someone calling for help but after speaking with other campers and patrolling the area could not locate anyone in distress upon arrival.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officers Judson Cake and Stanwood were able to locate the vehicle and warn the driver for multiple violations.

Officer J. Cake patrolled Route 102 in Bar Harbor looking for a vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint but could not locate it.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer T. Cake located and stopped the vehicle and summoned the driver for two traffic violations.

Someone brought two black labs that were found running on the Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor to the Bar Harbor Police Department where they were reunited with their owner.

Officer Elias Burne responded to a municipal ordinance violation in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett gave a Bar Harbor resident a warning for parking their vehicle in the middle of Rodick Street in Bar Harbor.

Officer T. Cake removed a tree from the roadway on the Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Sundberg removed debris from the roadway in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey is investigating a harassment complaint made by a woman in Bar Harbor.

Someone called the Bar Harbor Police Department to make them aware that they would be discharging a firearm in Bar Harbor in a safe manner.

Officer Burnett responded to a citizen dispute in Bar Harbor and “found everything to be alright.”

Following the report of a branch on a sidewalk in Mount Desert, Officer T. Cake checked the property and found that the branch had already been moved.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy responded to a family dispute in Mount Desert that ended in a peaceful resolution.

Officer Stanwood took a report of a suspicious vehicle in someone’s driveway in Bar Harbor.

A lost dog that was found was brought to the Mount Desert Police Department where it was reunited with its owner.

Officer Harrington assisted Acadia National Park law enforcement in Trenton while they performed an investigation.

Friday, July 17, 2026

Officer J. Cake transported someone in Bar Harbor home from the hospital.

Following a traffic stop in Mount Desert, Officer Stanwood arrested Robert Bush, 30, of Lake Orion, Michigan, for operating under the influence. Bush was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer T. Cake assisted another agency with an ongoing investigation into a scam in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Payson looked for the offending vehicle but could not locate it.

Someone was located deceased due to natural causes in Bar Harbor.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about ongoing family issues.

Sgt. Sundberg is investigating a reported road rage incident in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson handled a parking complaint in Mount Desert.

Someone reported a vehicle parked in a yellow zone in Bar Harbor and parking enforcement issued a ticket to the vehicle.

Officer Burne fingerprinted someone for employment purposes at the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Officer Formby assisted some people in Bar Harbor.

Officer Keene located a lost child and reunited them with their parents in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby assisted some people in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby assisted some people in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a loose livestock animal in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene failed to locate the animal but notified the owner of the event.

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Officer Kline performed a requested well-being check in Bar Harbor and found the person to be fine.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Bridger Flowers, 22, of Whitefish, Montana, for operating under the influence.

Officer Keene warned a group of people for drinking in public and erratic operation of a motor vehicle in Bar Harbor. One juvenile was also summoned for prohibited acts by a minor.

Sgt. Brundrett performed a requested well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be fine.

After someone reported a vehicle in Seal Harbor with its lights left on, Officer T. Cake tried to make contact with the vehicle owner but was unsuccessful.

Sgt. Brundrett took a suspicious activity report in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported that the rear window of their vehicle had been smashed while it was parked in a Bar Harbor municipal lot. The cause of the breakage is unknown.

Officer Payson assisted an outside agency with attempting to locate a vehicle in Bar Harbor that had been involved in a hit and run crash but failed to locate the vehicle.

Sgt. Brundrett responded to a parking problem on Roberts Avenue in Bar Harbor and issued the offending vehicle a parking citation for parking in a yellow zone.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer Payson assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with at a fire scene in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Dickens attempted to locate a vehicle in Mount Desert for the Southwest Harbor Police Department but was unsuccessful.

Officer Formby warned a Trenton resident for trespassing and harassment on behalf of a Bar Harbor resident.

Following a report of a tree branch blocking a portion of Atlantic Avenue in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Dickens had Bar Harbor Highway Department personnel address the issue.

Officer Formby gave someone in Mount Desert guidance on a civil issue.

Officer Formby assisted someone in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer Kline responded to a report of a tree having fallen onto a house in Bar Harbor.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Officer Kline gave two intoxicated people a ride back to their hotel in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a vehicle that had been parked on Main Street in Bar Harbor for several days, Officer Kline spoke with the last known operator who advised that the vehicle was a rental and that they were out of state, so Officer Kline had the vehicle towed.

Officer T. Cake assisted another agency on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Brundrett looked for a motorcycle that was supposedly heading to Mount Desert Island from Trenton and traveling at a high rate of speed but did not locate the motorcycle.

Officer T. Cake is investigating an assault that was reported to have happened the previous night in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Brundrett responded to the area of Park Street in Bar Harbor to look for a reported missing child. The child was located after a short search and reunited with family.

Sgt. Brundrett responded with the Bar Harbor Fire Department to a medical call in Bar Harbor and located a man who was deceased by apparent suicide.

After receiving a report of a possibly impaired driver in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson spoke with the driver and determined that they were not impaired.

Officer Payson responded to a barking dog complaint in Mount Desert and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Following the complaint of a dangerous dog wandering around a Bar Harbor campground, officers responded and captured the dog and asked the owners to come and get it. The campground then asked the dog owners to leave the campground.

Officer Stanwood worked a private detail for an event in Mount Desert.

Officer Payson attempted to locate a vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert but could not locate the vehicle.

Someone reported a traffic hazard in Mount Desert and after checking the area, Officer Payson could not locate a hazard.

Officer Kline documented a report of a dog bite in Bar Harbor.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 13, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet responded to a loose dog complaint in Tremont, located the dog, and gave it a ride back home.

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

After receiving a request from the Bar Harbor Police Department, Officer Roulet served a no trespass warning to someone in Southwest Harbor for them.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department received a report from someone in Southwest Harbor that they had had caught two loose pitbulls. Officer Roulet contacted the dogs’ owner and they retrieved the dogs.

Someone in Southwest Harbor called the Southwest Harbor Police department and wanted it documented that people were not leashing their dogs at Cable Crossing.

A woman in Southwest Harbor reported to Officer Roulet that her husband had gone to the bank and withdrawn all of their money.

Officer Roulet documented a report of damage to a Tremont resident’s property at their request because they believe they know who caused the damage.

Officer Roulet received information that was passed along to another agency and then sat with a vehicle in Tremont until it was towed away.

Officer Roulet checked on a man in Southwest Harbor, at the request of his sister, after he had made statements about self-harm.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell documented information that received a Southwest Harbor business.

Officer Russell performed a well-being check on someone in Tremont at the request of a friend.

Officer Russell performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Following a complaint of several vehicles being illegally parked near Long Pond in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell investigated and issued the vehicles parking citations.

Officer Russell responded to a parking complaint in Southwest harbor and resolved the issue.

Following a request from another law enforcement agency, Officer Russell attempted to locate someone in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell performed a special detail for a Southwest Harbor Select Board meeting.

Someone reported that luggage had fallen off of a vehicle in Tremont but before Officer Russell could respond the caller called back and stated that the owner of the luggage had returned and retrieved the luggage.

Officer Russell documented some information received from someone in Tremont.

Officer Russell received a request to perform a well-being check in Tremont.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Officer Eli Brown covered a minor accident in Bar Harbor involving a Bar Harbor Police Department police cruiser. Bar Harbor Police Officer Justin Burnett was driving a 2025 Ford Explorer owned by the Town of Bar Harbor and was exiting a driveway and entering Holland Avenue in Bar Harbor. As Officer Burnett was making a right-hand turn, the passenger’s side rear door struck a rock wall and caused cosmetic damage to the door. There were no injuries reported.

Officer Brown performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found that they were not home.

Someone reported that a person in Tremont was intoxicated and passed out. The caller was concerned that the person may try to drive to get more alcohol. Officer Brown responded, made contact with the intoxicated person, and learned that they were not trying to drive.

Officer Brown tried to locate someone in Southwest Harbor who has an active warrant for their arrest but was unsuccessful.

With the assistance of the Bar Harbor Police Department, Officer Brown issued a no trespass warning and a cease harassment warning to a Tremont resident.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Mount Desert Police Department passed a motor vehicle complaint on to the Southwest Harbor Police Department but Officer Brown was not in a position to intercept the suspect vehicle at the time.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported the theft of a barrel of lobster bait.

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

At the request of a spouse, Officer Roulet was requested to stand by while someone in Tremont grabbed some personal items from their residence.

Someone in Southwest Harbor was served a no trespass warning by Officer Roulet.

Someone in Southwest Harbor requested that a no trespass warning be served to someone else. Officer Roulet filled out the required paperwork and sent it to another agency so that it could be served.

Friday, July 17, 2026

Following a request for assistance by a motorist who was stranded in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and was able to get the motorist back on the road.

After receiving a traffic complaint near a Southwest Harbor roadway, Officer Russell responded and was able to speak with the motorist about the issue.

Officer Russell issued a parking citation in Southwest Harbor.

Someone in Tremont reported that a deer had been struck by a vehicle and Officer Russell responded and dispatched the deer.

Officer Russell received and documented information regarding an event taking place in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell received a request to assist someone in Bar Harbor and assisted with transporting the person.

Following the report of a door that had been open for several days at a Southwest Harbor residence, Officer Russell investigated and documented the issue.

Officer Russell documented a dog bite complaint in Southwest Harbor.

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham arrested Hunter Gray, 23, of Tremont, in Tremont, for aggravated domestic violence assault. Gray was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Graham assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their apartment after they had locked themselves out.

Someone reported a low hanging wire in Southwest Harbor and the appropriate utility company was notified.

Following the report of a motor vehicle complaint where the vehicle had already passed through Southwest Harbor, the complaint was passed on to the appropriate agency.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on someone in Southwest Harbor and found them to be safe and healthy.

After Sgt. Graham responded to a report of someone in Tremont who was experiencing a mental health crisis, the person was voluntarily transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department dispatcher assisted a visitor to town with a parking issue.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

The Southwest Harbor Police Department was called about a loose dog in Southwest Harbor and Officer Roulet knew who the dog belonged to and contacted the owner.

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

An employee of a Southwest Harbor business who was recently terminated called the police department with questions about employee housing and spoke with Officer Roulet.

Someone reported a person on Main Street in Southwest Harbor who might be experiencing some mental health issues and Officer Roulet spoke with the person, determining that they were all set.

Officer Roulet responded with the fire department to a dryer fire in Southwest Harbor and “provided much needed moral support.”

Following a loose dog complaint in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet patrolled the area but was unable to locate the dog.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Route 3.

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — (1) No location given.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates Apartment Building Fire in Yarmouth

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

YARMOUTH—On Monday, July 13, 2026, shortly before 11:00 p.m., the Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a six-unit apartment building located at 18 Bridge Street in Yarmouth. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly discovered smoke coming from the building’s soffits. Further investigation revealed a fire burning in the attic space above the second-floor apartments. Fire crews worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze.

During the morning daylight hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, a team of fire investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene at the request of the Yarmouth Fire Department to assist with the fire investigation. The building is considered a total loss, and all tenants have been displaced. Investigators determined that the fire originated in the attic space and ruled it accidental. No one was injured from the fire.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates Boat Fire in South Portland Marina

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

SOUTH PORTLAND—On Monday, July 13, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported boat fire at Aspasia Marina, 257 Front Street, in South Portland. The fire involved a 28-foot sailboat docked at the marina. The vessel’s owner sustained minor burn injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment. The boat was declared a total loss.

An investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire originated in the galley area of the vessel near an alcohol cooking stove. Investigators determined the owner was adding alcohol fuel to the stove when the fuel vapors ignited, causing an explosion and subsequent fire. The stove was likely still hot from earlier use igniting the alcohol fumes. The fire was determined to be accidental.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted the investigation with assistance from the South Portland Fire Department.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Ellsworth

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

ELLSWORTH—On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 3:00 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to 253 North Street in Ellsworth for a reported propane explosion involving a bus that had been converted into a recreational vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined the explosion originated in a cabinet beneath the propane range. Investigators believe the most likely ignition source was the electric compressor motor of a nearby refrigerator. The exact source of the propane leak could not be identified.

The RV was supplied by two 25-pound propane cylinders located in a rear exterior compartment. The sole occupant sustained serious burns and was transported to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

On Thursday, July 26, the Office of State Fire Marshal learned that 59-year-old Bruce Spencer, of Ellsworth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire that occurred on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Ellsworth.

MDEA Agents Arrest Bangor Man for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BANGOR—On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following a month’s long investigation, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central District Task Force arrested 27-year-old John Clement, of Bangor. The investigation included controlled purchases of cocaine from Clement.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with assistance from the Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, agents stopped Clement in a vehicle on Hammond Street in Bangor. As a result of a vehicle search agents located 440ggw (grams gross weight) of cocaine.

Clement was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (cocaine). These charges are aggravated by the weight of the drugs seized and Clement having a prior conviction for trafficking.

At the time of his arrest Clement was on probation for a prior trafficking conviction. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

During the investigation agents were assisted by the Bangor Police Department, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department with K9 Memphis, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs in the State of Maine.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you suffer with substance use disorder please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Scarborough Man Arrested After Fleeing Domestic Violence Incident in Cornish

CORNISH—On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident in Cornish. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Deven Trimble-Galos, of Scarborough, had fled the area before troopers arrived.

Troopers and deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office conducted K-9 tracks but were unable to locate him. On Wednesday morning, July 15, 2026, Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies located and arrested Trimble-Galos at a residence in Baldwin on an outstanding felony domestic violence warrant issued in connection with a separate case being investigated by the Scarborough Police Department.

Following his arrest, troopers transported Trimble-Galos to the York County Jail. He was charged by Maine State Police with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing. Both charges are felonies due to prior convictions.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates House Fire in Winthrop

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

WINTHROP—On Monday, July 13, 2026, at approximately 2:53 p.m., a passerby reported a fire at a home located at 124 Route 41 in Winthrop. Winthrop Police officers were first to arrive and alerted the homeowner to the fire, helping him and his three dogs safely evacuate the residence before firefighters arrived.

The Winthrop Fire Department, with mutual aid assistance from Manchester, Readfield, Augusta, Monmouth, Wayne, Mount Vernon, and Vienna fire departments, responded and brought the fire under control. Winthrop Rescue also assisted at the scene.

Two Winthrop firefighters were transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center, where they were treated and released for heat-related illnesses. The homeowner and his three dogs were not injured. The fire caused significant damage to the home.

Following an investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal, investigators determined the fire originated in dry mulch adjacent to or underneath a large composite deck front porch. The fire was determined to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Maine State Police Investigating Deaths in West Bath

WEST BATH—On Monday, July 13, 2026, at approximately 10:41 a.m., deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to 98 State Road in West Bath for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased adult male and a deceased adult female at the residence.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – Central detectives and Evidence Response Technicians responded to assist with the investigation. The deceased have been identified as 77-year-old Carolyn Harris and 75-year-old Kevin Harris, both of West Bath.

The deceased were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsy examinations are being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. There is no danger to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Biddeford Man Seriously Injured in Crash

LIMINGTON—On July 17, 2028, at approximately 4:08 p.m., State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 25 and 11 in Limington. During the investigation, troopers determined that Robert Letellier, 85, of Biddeford, operating a 1957 Ford truck, failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection, where he collided with a Dodge truck driven by Michael Simpson, of Limington.

Letellier, who was unbuckled, was ejected and critically injured. The impact caused Simpson’s Dodge pickup to roll over. Letellier’s truck then collided with a Honda Civic driven by Salma Khalifa, 26, of Saco.

Letellier and Simpson were both transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. A State Police Reconstruction team was called in to assist the Southern Field Troop in the investigation.

Montville Fire Investigation

MONTVILLE—Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to Montville to investigate a reported structure fire involving a small camp.

According to the Montville Fire Department, the property owner was not home at the time of the fire. The fire was reported by a neighboring resident.

Fire investigators conducted interviews and examined the scene. They determined the fire originated on the first floor of the camp. The cause of the fire was identified as the failure of a backup power bank that was being used to provide power to office equipment.

Investigators learned that electrical service had recently been restored to the area prior to the fire. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the fire has been classified as accidental.

No injuries were reported.

Howland Man Killed in I-95 Crash

EDINBURG—July 18, 2026, at approximately 7:50 p.m., troopers from the Maine State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 95 near mile marker 210. Upon arrival, troopers and emergency personnel determined that the lone occupant, Bruce Ireland, 61, of Howland, was deceased inside the 2012 Honda Accord he was operating.

While the crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police, preliminary findings indicate that Ireland was traveling northbound on wet roads at a high rate of speed and not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of the sedan, which then entered the wooded median.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours while emergency personnel worked the incident. Howland Fire and Robinson’s Towing assisted State Police at the scene.

Maine State Police reminds drivers to exercise caution, allow extra time, and drive carefully, especially in inclement weather, such as heavy rain.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Troopers Stop Fleeing Wrong-Way Driver

BANGOR—On July 18, a state trooper prevented a potentially deadly incident by intercepting a fleeing wrong-way driver on Interstate 95. This decisive action safely resolved a dangerous situation and protected motorists on one of Maine’s busiest highways.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., a Maine Game Warden was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 186 in Bangor with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to a search and rescue. The warden encountered a Chevrolet pickup truck, later reported stolen from Skowhegan, driving erratically in the passing lane. The driver brake-checked the warden and ignored the emergency signals. The warden notified State Police and attempted to stop the truck.

The driver used a restricted emergency vehicle crossover near mile marker 191 in Orono, then accelerated southbound to over 80 miles per hour before crossing over near Hogan Road in Bangor and driving southbound in the northbound lane.

Recognizing the imminent danger, a State Police Sergeant rammed the truck, forcing it off the roadway and into the ditch, where another trooper and a warden boxed it in.

The driver, Lawrence Knowles, 60, of Norridgewock, was taken into custody after a brief standoff. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including eluding an officer, OUI drugs, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, violation of conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being booked at the Penobscot County Jail.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Arson Fire in Readfield

READFIELD—The Office of the State Fire Marshal has made an arrest in connection with the July 14, 2026, fire that destroyed a vacant mobile home at 625 Plains Road in Readfield. The fire occurred during the early morning hours of July 14. The mobile home was unoccupied, and no one was injured.

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, State Fire Marshal investigators arrested 45-year-old Shawn Sirios, an unhoused individual, at the Readfield boat landing. Investigators had determined he had been staying in a vehicle. Sirios was transported to the Kennebec County Jail, where bail was set at $20,000 cash.

Sirios has been charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fire. The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is being released at this time.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Yarmouth

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

YARMOUTH—On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 12:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 48 Marina Road in Yarmouth. The Office of State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators determined that the homeowner had been burning weeds with a propane torch in the driveway earlier, and hot ashes ignited the exterior of the building. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, preventing the fire from spreading throughout the home. The residence was successfully saved. No injuries were reported.

*The Office of State Fire Marshal reminds residents to use extreme caution when using propane torches or other open flames outdoors. Before using a torch, check with your local fire department to determine whether a burn permit is required. Even after the flame has been extinguished, fires can continue to smolder before reigniting. Always have a garden hose or fire extinguisher readily available, thoroughly soak the area with water when finished, and continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is completely out.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Cause of Fire at a Church in Dennysville

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

DENNYSVILLE—The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026, at the Dennysville Edmunds Congregational Church, located at 17 King Street in Dennysville. The fire originated near the rear of the church. Members of the Dennysville Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire, limiting the damage primarily to the exterior of the building.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. No one was at the church at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

On July 21, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire at the Dennysville Edmunds Congregational Church is arson. If anyone has information related to this fire you are asked to call the State Fire Marshals Office at 207-973-3700.

Maine State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 in Sidney

SIDNEY—On Monday, July 20, 2026, at approximately 3:33 p.m., troopers from Troop I responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 123 in Sidney. The initial investigation determined that traffic had slowed due to a trooper on an active traffic stop. A 2004 Dodge Ram being operated by 58-year-old Derrick Forbes, of Brewer, was unable to avoid the slowed traffic and struck the rear of a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander. As a result of the rear end crash Forbes’s pickup truck sideswiped a 2011 Honda Pilot, followed by an additional sideswipe to a 2017 Toyota Tundra.

The driver and passenger in the Outlander were transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of travel were briefly shut down, until all vehicles and debris were moved to the right lane. The right lane was then shut down until all vehicles and debris were removed. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop I Troopers were assisted by MSP’s Traffic Safety Unit, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, and Dostie’s Towing & Ready Road Towing.

The Maine State Police remind traveling motorists to maintain a safe following distance during heavy traffic and to slow down. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to it is asked to contact Trooper Keenan Blier at 207-973-3700.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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