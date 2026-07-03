

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Downeast Restorative Justice and the Northeast Harbor Library will host monthly sessions of the ongoing Community Circle program, a discussion space to share, listen and support each other while acknowledging differing experiences.

Upcoming topics include processing grief (July 9th), affordability on MDI (August 13th), and communicating through conflict (September 10th). Circles meet on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30pm. There is no expectation to share; showing up to listen is just as valuable.

At the opening of each circle, DRJ’s Restorative Practitioner Kayla Gagnon introduces Restorative principles and practices to facilitate the circle conversation, followed by a new discussion topic guided by the interests of participants and recent events.



Downeast Restorative Justice is a worker self-directed non-profit organization that helps to repair harmed relationships through equitable, non-adversarial, community-based, justice. The Northeast Harbor Library is a non-profit educational institution and public library that serves the Town of Mount Desert, the Town of Cranberry Isles, and their surrounding communities.

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