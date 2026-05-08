Photo courtesy Jacob Scoville

MACHIAS—The monthly Downeast Trout Unlimited meeting will be In person only at Helen’s Restaurant in Machias on Wednesday May 27 at 5:30pm. Jacob Scoville will give updates on Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) research and projects in the Downeast Region. Space is limited. Please RSVP to Tammy Packie, tpackie@gmail.com

Jake Scoville, MDIFW Grand Lakes Region Fisheries Resource Supervisor, will discuss Downeast stream surveys, and give updates on Lake Whitefish and Landlocked Salmon projects. Fisheries biologists with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) in the Downeast Region have been surveying small streams over the past several summers to assess wild brook trout presence and document road–stream crossings. While this work is ongoing, it has already led to the identification of previously undocumented wild brook trout streams.

In addition, a new Lake Whitefish research project began this spring at West Grand Lake. MDIFW is also in the early planning stages of another project at Grand Lake Stream focused on monitoring native landlocked salmon within that watershed.

Jake Scoville is a native of Machias, He has worked full-time with MDIFW for the past 10 years. Prior to his current role in Downeast Maine Jake spent several seasons as a fisheries technician here in Maine and also worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Now based in Jonesboro, Jake has served as the regional MDIFW supervisor since July 2025.

Downeast Trout Unlimited is chapter 305 of Trout Unlimited, a national non-profit organization with over 300,000 members and supporters dedicated to the conservation and preservation of North American cold water fish species and their habitats. DETU is dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring Maine’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds. New memberships are half price! Use this link to join: www.tu.org/join305Downeast Donations may be mailed to Downeast Trout Unlimited, c/o Arthur Benson, Treasurer; 32 Cottage Street Hampden ME 04444

For information contact Tammy Packie tpackie@gmail.com or visit https://www.downeasttu.org/ or Downeast TU on Facebook.

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