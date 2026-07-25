SOMESVILLE—DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, by Gordon Greenspan and Steve Rosen, now playing at the Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville, takes the classic vampire tale and turns it into a farcical comedy of the highest order! If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Bram Stoker’s novel had a love child with Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps, well, this is the show for you! Packed with thrills, chills, wordplay, bad puns, and a hot guy who takes off his shirt, this show is guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams – of laughter!\

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM, through Sunday August 16th. You can order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com/ or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

Also opening this week is the triumphant return to the Acadia Rep of Joseph Robinette’s much-beloved adaptation of CHARLOTTE’S WEB. This classic Maine story, a long-time part of our Children’s Theatre series, has delighted three generations of playgoers, and now stands poised to charm a fourth one! CHARLOTTE’S WEB plays Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 10:30, through August 29th. No advance reservations are accepted for our Children’s Series; first come, first serve tickets go on sale at the Box Office at 10:00.

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