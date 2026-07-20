Proposed Rulemaking to Repeal Emerald Ash Borer Quarantine

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is proposing to repeal the current emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine. Two public hearings will be held.

The proposal to repeal the emerald ash borer quarantine is based on the recent discovery of established emerald ash borer populations in Benedicta, Maine, which all but unites the north and south populations, rendering the quarantine ineffective. Other long-distance movements in Anson, Bar Harbor, Belfast, Palermo, and Solon appear to indicate that the quarantine is ineffective. View a map of the current extent of the EAB infestation in Maine.

Public Hearings

August 18, 2026, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Maine Potato Board Conference Room, 744 Main St #1, Presque Isle, ME 04769 and a simultaneous virtual option on Microsoft Teams

August 28, 2026, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Maine Forest Service, Central Region Headquarters, 87 Forestry Way, Old Town, ME 04468 with a simultaneous virtual option on Microsoft Teams

Proposed Draft Rulemaking Fact Sheet (Word)

Comment Deadline

The written comment deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Comments can be emailed to gary.fish@maine.gov or sent to Gary Fish, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Plant Health Programs, 28 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333-0028.

Proposed Rulemaking to Repeal European Larch Canker Quarantine

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is proposing to repeal the current European larch canker (ELC) quarantine. Two public hearings will be held.

The proposal to repeal the European larch canker quarantine was triggered because the USDA-APHIS is repealing the federal quarantine. Without a federal quarantine, there is no reason to quarantine European larch canker in Maine. View map of current extent of the ELC infestation in Maine.

August 18, 2026, 12:00 to 2:00 PM, at the Maine Potato Board Conference Room, 744 Main St #1, Presque Isle, ME 04769 and a simultaneous virtual option on Microsoft Teams

August 18, 2026, 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Maine Forest Service, Central Region Headquarters, 87 Forestry Way, Old Town, ME 04468 with a simultaneous virtual option on Microsoft Teams

Proposed Draft Rulemaking Fact Sheet (Word)

Written Comments

The written comment deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Comments can be emailed to gary.fish@maine.gov or sent to Gary Fish, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Plant Health Programs, 28 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333-0028.