MAINE—Days like today are a not-so-subtle reminder that summer boating season is just around the corner.

But warm air doesn’t mean warm water. Across Maine, water temperatures remain dangerously cold—even on the hottest spring and early summer days—and that mismatch can turn a fun outing into a life-threatening situation in minutes.

Boating safely and being prepared isn’t just a recommendation, it an essential responsibility. A few simple precautions can make all the difference for you, your passengers, and everyone sharing the water. Before you launch, here are some important reminders to help ensure your adventure is fun and memorable—for all the right reasons:

Always wear a life jacket. If you think you will have time to put it on after you are in the water, think again.

Stay alert and be aware of others on the water.

Operate your boat at a safe and reasonable speed for your surroundings. You are responsible for your wake.

Slow to headway speed within 200 feet of shorelines, marinas, and anchorages. “Headway speed” means the slowest speed at which it is still possible to maintain steering and control of the watercraft.

Never drink and drive!

Check the weather before leaving shore and carefully observe changing weather.

Always wear an engine cutoff switch.

Watch out for wildlife.

Become familiar with the water body. Look at a map for depths and any potential hazards. Lake associations, Maine guides, and local wardens can be a great resource.

Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated and wear a hat and sunscreen to avoid overexposure to the sun.

Always tell someone where you are going, and when you will be back

Before you go, view all of Maine’s boating laws at mefishwildlife.com/laws

Review Maine Boating laws

Clean, Drain, Dry!

It’s what boaters do to protect Maine’s waters.

Mainers and visitors alike treasure our beautiful lakes, ponds, and rivers. They are the heart of our unforgettable summers, whether it’s diving in to cool off on a hot day, paddling away the stress of life, listening to a loon call, or reeling in a fish.

That’s why boaters in Maine are proud to take the extra steps to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species:

CLEAN – Remove plants, animals, and mud from your boat, trailer, and gear before leaving the water. Dispose of debris in a trash receptacle or a responsible location away from the water.

DRAIN – Empty all water from your boat and equipment (including drain plugs, wells, and tanks) before leaving and before entering another waterbody. This must be done in a way that does not allow drained water to enter any inland water of the state.

DRY – Let everything dry completely before reuse.

Protect the waters you love and the memories made on them.

Boat Registration & Requirements

Maine boat registrations can be completed in person at a Recreational Vehicle Agent or renewed online if your town participates in the rapid renewal program.

Visiting from out of state? If your boat is legally registered elsewhere and in Maine for fewer than 60 consecutive days, you don’t need to re-register—but you must have a Lake and River Protection Sticker. Stickers can be purchased in person at authorized agents or requested by mail (please allow at least two weeks for delivery).

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Boater Safety & Education

A boating safety course is one of the best ways to build confidence on the water. Learn safe operation, basic maintenance, and Maine boating laws through online or in-person classes.

Boaters born after January 1, 1999 are required to complete a course to operate certain watercraft or supervise young operators. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends this training for all boaters.

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