BAR HARBOR—Alternating one-way traffic on Eden Street at the entrance to the downtown will move from daytime to overnight hours for the rest of this week.

Due to increased daytime traffic, work and one-way traffic will be from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. May 12-15 (Tuesday night through Friday night).

The impacted section will be fully open during daytime hours through Sunday, May 17 and daytime work with alternating one-way traffic will resume Monday, May 18.

The work is part of the West Street Dry Weather Pump Station Replacement project. Your patience is appreciated. See also and please share the Town of Bar Harbor’s post on Instagram and/or Facebook. Please call (207) 288-4681 with questions.

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