ELLSWORTH—The annual Ellsworth Pride Festival will take place Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Knowlton Park, Ellsworth. This free, family-friendly event brings people together to celebrate inclusion, connection, and pride. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Event highlights include drag performances for all ages by Curbside Queens; music by bands Lasers in the Jungle and Telescope Club; a public art installation led by the Ellsworth High School Gender and Sexuality Diversity Alliance (GSDA); food vendors; an LGBTQIA+-focused marketplace; a nonprofit information fair; and more. The festival is open and inclusive to all, with no cost to attend for individuals, nonprofits, or small businesses.

“Come and celebrate and be part of the rainbow!” Shares Ruth Goodwin, Ellsworth Pride Committee Member.

Community members can visit www.healthyacadia.org/he-ellsworth-pride to learn more about Ellsworth Pride, a volunteer-led community project fiscally sponsored by Healthy Acadia. For questions about the Ellsworth Pride Festival or to get involved, email events@healthyacadia.org.

Ellsworth Pride Festival is made possible by community and business donations and grant funding. Donations in support of Ellsworth Pride Festival and other Ellsworth Pride events are gratefully accepted at bit.ly/EllsworthPrideSupport or by mailing a check to Healthy Acadia, 77 Beechland Rd, Ellsworth, ME 04605, with a memo of “Ellsworth Pride”. Ellsworth Pride is deeply appreciative of the wonderful community generosity in support of Ellsworth Pride.

Healthy Acadia serves as the fiscal sponsor for Ellsworth Pride. Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) community health organization working to build vibrant communities and make it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

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