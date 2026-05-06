ELLSWORTH — On Sunday, May 17, fifteen people will gather in the Ellsworth area to learn a skill that was once common across Maine but is now increasingly uncommon: how to repair and preserve traditional wooden windows.

The hands-on workshop, “Windows Into Our Past: Community Learning Through Historic Preservation,” is a valuable opportunity for the participants. The workshop is a community engagement part of a broader effort to rehabilitate the Old Hancock County Sheriff’s Home and Jail, and to help rebuild local knowledge about the practical skills needed to care for historic buildings. The Old Jail is an 1886 Queen Anne–style building in downtown Ellsworth, on the National Register of Historic Buildings.

The workshop, organized by the Ellsworth Historical Society, has closed applications, with the selected participants representing the breadth of interest in keeping preservation skills alive in Maine — from building trades professionals, carpenters, and carpentry teachers to preservation professionals, skilled homeowners, and community development staff.

The participants are also geographically diverse, from Washington, Hancock and Cumberland Counties — a strong sign of both local commitment and regional interest in traditional building preservation.

“Historic preservation is not just about saving one building,” said Bill Fogle, president of the Ellsworth Historical Society. “It is about helping local people understand how these buildings were made, why they matter, and how we can care for them in a practical way. The strong response from Hancock County shows that regionally, people here want to be part of that work.”

The workshop will be led by Les Fossel of Restoration Resources, Alna, ME, a Maine master craftsman known for his work restoring historic windows and other traditional building elements of historic structures. Fossel will guide participants through common problems found in wooden windows, including deteriorated sash joints, weathered sills, bowed meeting rails, and frame decay.

For many, the windows in older homes, civic buildings, churches, and downtown storefronts, are one of the most visible and character-defining features. They reflect the craftsmanship, materials, proportions, and design of their time. Yet across Maine and the country, original wooden windows are often removed and replaced, not because they cannot be repaired, but because fewer people know how to repair them.

“These windows were built to be maintained,” Fossel said. “Many were made from dense, old-growth wood and designed so individual parts could be repaired rather than discarding the entire window. When people learn how to work with them, they often discover that preservation and sustainability go hand in hand.”

The timing of the workshop is closely connected to the Ellsworth Historical Society’s rehabilitation of the Old Hancock County Sheriff’s Home and Jail. The building, located in Ellsworth’s historic district, is being restored as part of the larger effort to create the Hancock County Cultural Heritage Center. The Old Jail’s own historic windows are a major part of that rehabilitation work.

The workshop is part of the Community Engagement Project required by the REvitalizeME Downtown grant supporting the Old Jail project. In plain language, the program helps historic downtown buildings receive preservation funding while also requiring grantees to educate and involve the public. In Ellsworth, that means the Old Jail project is not only stabilizing a landmark building, but also creating opportunities for local people to learn why preservation matters and how it is done.

The REvitalizeME Downtown program is funded by the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program, administered by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, and implemented in Maine through the Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center. The Ellsworth Historical Society received this grant in large part because the City of Ellsworth’s standing as a Main Street America community.

For the Ellsworth Historical Society, the workshop is one piece of a larger goal: connecting the preservation of historic buildings with education, skilled trades, sustainability, and community pride. Restoring original windows can reduce waste, preserve architectural character, and extend the life of building materials that have already lasted generations. With proper repairs and well-fitted storm windows, historic wood windows can continue to serve buildings for decades.

The May 17 workshop also points to a hopeful future for Ellsworth’s older buildings. As communities across Maine face questions about growth, development, energy use, and downtown identity, practical preservation skills offer one way to honor the past while planning for the future.

“Every person who learns these skills becomes part of the preservation network,” Fogle said. “That knowledge can ripple outward — to homes, downtown buildings, local contractors, volunteers, and future projects. That is exactly what community engagement should do.”

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