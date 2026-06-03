BAR HARBOR—Due to a private water service installation causing the emergency shutdown of the Town’s water supply, customers on Hancock Street, Hancock Place, Hancock Lane, Hamm Way, Devilstone Way and Reef Point will be without water today to accommodate the water main repair.

Water service will be returned as quickly as possible, but the outage may last until 7 pm today. When water service resumes, customers may experience discolored water. We recommend running the cold water tap until the water runs clear.

If you have questions, please contact the Water Section by calling 207-288-3555 or email water@barharbormaine.gov.

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