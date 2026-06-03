Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Take responsibility's avatar
Take responsibility
4h

It seems to me that this meeting should be Q&A and discussion only. The actual vote should be by written secret ballot. For 3 reasons: 1 - many people cannot go to the meeting in person. 2 - You should have anonymity when you vote. 3 - You will likely get a much larger and honest representation of the electorates voices. Or maybe that is what those in power fear the most?

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