NORTHEAST HARBOR—Art, music, food, sips, laughter, friends, and creativity—what could be better?

On July 2, Clay’s Shack in Northeast Harbor is hosting a special fundraiser for ArtWaves, Acadia’s Arts Center, celebrating the vibrant arts community whose energy ripples across MDI all year long.

Clay’s Shack features rotating exhibits by local artists and donates a significant portion of sales to local nonprofits. On July 2nd at 5pm that nonprofit is ArtWaves!

Expect an evening filled with beautiful artwork, lively conversation, great company, and the creative energy that‘s created when artists, makers, supporters, and friends gather together.

As Clay Kanzler puts it:

“This is about art, food, music, laughter and enjoying all of the wonderful people that will be swirling around us.”

Come support the arts. Come be part of the swirl.

Because community is an art form, too.

July 2 • Clay’s Shack • 127 Main Street, Northeast Harbor

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