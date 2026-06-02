Upcoming Science Cafe

Exploring Regeneration With the Axolotl



Monday, June 8, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Hybrid event at Maren Auditorium and via Zoom

BAR HARBOR — Join us for a fascinating conversation with Assistant Professor Prayag Murawala, Ph.D., as he shares insights from his laboratory’s groundbreaking research and innovative educational programs focused on one of biology’s most remarkable organisms—the axolotl.

Axolotls are renowned for their extraordinary ability to regenerate complex tissues, including limbs, spinal cord, and even parts of the brain. The work of the Murawala lab explores the cellular and molecular mechanisms behind this regenerative power, offering important clues about how regeneration works—and how it might one day inform human health and healing.

In this talk, Dr. Murawala will discuss current discoveries from his lab, how axolotls are advancing the field of regenerative biology, and the role of education and training in shaping the next generation of scientists.

Whether you’re a student, researcher, educator, or simply curious about the science of regeneration, this event offers a unique opportunity to learn from cutting-edge research and engage directly with a leader in the field.

Register Now

What Are Science Cafes?

MDI Bio Lab’s Science Cafes provide an informal introduction to ground-breaking biomedical research by its scientists, scholars from near and far and from local experts in other fields as well. Each Cafe lasts about one hour; the floor is open for questions and discussion. It can get lively and it’s always engaging. MDI Science Cafes are open to the public and free of charge. For more information, or to watch past events, visit our website.

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