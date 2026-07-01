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ACADIA REGION—The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an extreme heat watch for Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area.

This week, the heat wave has moved scorching temperatures from the central portions of the United States east into areas like New York and New England and north into Canada.

For coastal Hancock County, the extreme heat watch runs from 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, to 8 p.m. of that same day.

According to the NWS, this sort of watch is when “dangerously hot conditions with the heat index values up to 105 Fahrenheit are possible.”

For Mount Desert Island and the surrounding region, the hottest weather is expected for Thursday with a slight lessening Friday through the weekend.

An air quality alert was issued for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday, July 1.

During that time, ozone levels are likely to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection suggests that people who are very young, older adults, those with pre-existing respiratory problems, heart disease, or who work outdoors think about limiting any strenuous activity outdoors.

NWS heat index chart.

“The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to the NWS.

That impacts how we humans experience the heat.

“When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body's temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e. relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions. The opposite is true when the relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases. The body actually feels cooler in arid conditions. There is direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases),” the NWS writes.

More simply, a heat index is how hot someone’s body feels when it isn’t just air temperature being measured, but also the humidity.

According to Maine Emergency Management, “Extreme heat is ranked the number one weather-related killer in the United States and globally, claiming more lives on average each year than hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and lightning combined. Check your local forecast. Storms may be capable of producing locally damaging winds, which could pose a power outage threat and thereby increase potential heat related impacts.”

“Everyone should have a plan to stay cool during periods of extreme heat,” said MEMA Director Pete Rogers in a press release. “Limit strenuous outdoor activities, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and seek air conditioning inside or shade outside whenever possible. If severe storms develop, move indoors immediately and take shelter.”

“The first week of real high heat and high humidity can take people by surprise,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va. “Whether you’re outside because of the work that you do or to enjoy the holiday festivities this week, it’s important to take precautions against overheating, sun exposure and sun stroke, and dehydration.”

HOW TO STAY COOLER

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has dispersed the following information:

“The Maine CDC recommends the following tips to protect yourself, loved ones, and neighbors during periods of high heat:

“Keep cool inside: Use air conditioning in your home, or go to an air-conditioned public place like a store, public library, restaurant, or cooling center. If you can’t access air conditioning, take frequent cool showers or baths. Cool your home by closing windows and shades during the day and opening them back up at night.

“Keep cool outside: If you have to be outdoors, stay out of the sun as much as possible (or shift your activities to the early morning or evening, as long as the air quality is good), take frequent breaks from activity, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, a hat, and sunscreen.

“Stay hydrated: Drink more fluids than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks if possible. Check with your doctor first if you take water pills or diuretics.

“Know the symptoms: Monitor yourself and those around you. Seek medical care if anyone experiences symptoms like muscle cramps, very heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, confusion, weakness, or nausea.

“Recognize your risk: Check the Maine CDC At Risk page to see who is at greater risk for heat illness and what signs to watch out for, and learn what to do if you or someone you care for is more at risk from extreme heat.

“Check on your family, neighbors, and friends: Be sure to check in on those around you who live alone, who don’t have air conditioning, or who might otherwise need assistance.”

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

To find a Cooling Center near you: https://www.maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care.

You may also dial 211 (or 1-866-811-5695) or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of Cooling Center locations, or contact your local town office, fire, or police department.

For more information about extreme heat safety and preparedness tips, visit MEMA’s website or find us on Facebook, X, and Nextdoor. Follow the Maine DHHS Facebook page and the Maine CDC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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