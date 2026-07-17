



NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Wednesday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host the director of the Farnsworth’s Wyeth Study Center, Dr. William L. Coleman, for a presentation titled The Designed Worlds of Betsy James Wyeth.



In connection with their current exhibition and new book By Design: The Worlds of Betsy James Wyeth - a collaboration between the Farnsworth Art Museum, the Colby College Museum of Art, and the Brandywine Museum of Art - Coleman will share new discoveries about the often overlooked designer and creative advisor who was a precondition for the paintings of her husband, the artist Andrew Wyeth.



Contexts will include her first major designed environment in Pennsylvania, Brinton’s Mill, her key role in the preservation and interpretation of Cushing’s Olson House of Christina’s World fame, and her wholesale transformation of Southern, Allen, and Benner Islands, Maine.



This talk will share rarely seen images of her carefully crafted landscapes, buildings, and interiors, along with the paintings they inspired.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.



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