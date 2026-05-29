BAR HARBOR—Green Thumb Lawn Service will be applying fertilizer, weed and grub control during the early morning hours of Friday, May 29, 2026 (weather permitting), to the following areas: Athletic Field, Village Green, Agamont Park, Grant Park, Barker Park and the Town Hill Playground.

Fire ant control will be applied at the Park Street Playground, the Town Hill Playground, and at Hadley Point Landing.

Signage will indicate timeframe and any precautions that need to be taken in those areas. Product labels and Safety Data Sheet (SDS) information are available upon request. Please call the Highway Division Office at 288-4681 with any questions.

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