Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Anne's avatar
Anne
8h

We are all going to miss Cristy and Rob. Even as a non-church goer, their influence in and on the community affected me positively. Their energy and abject kindness spilled way past the doors of the church. They will be missed.

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Sydney Roberts Rockefeller's avatar
Sydney Roberts Rockefeller
8h

You recently asked me why I like your paper. This article is why. I go to Saint Mary's by-the-Sea but Rob has been a crucial part of that community too! He is everywhere. Bates is very lucky!

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