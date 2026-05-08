BAR HARBOR — Community Threads is Bar Harbor Historical Society’s “For the People by the People” pop-up exhibit of local historic and contemporary textiles. This year’s Community Threads event is free and open to the public and will be held from May 15 to 17, 2026. There will be speakers, skill sharing demonstrations, exhibits, and more. Come see all the fantastic creations your friends and neighbors have been making!

Community Threads Event Schedule:

Friday, May 15:

4 pm- 7 pm: Free opening reception with lemonade and snacks. The Jesup Library will have a booth.

Saturday, May 16:

10 am-3 pm: Our museum doors are open to the public to view the exhibit.

1-2 pm and 2-3 pm: Drop in and try Speed Weaving with Claire Weinberg! This is a great mending tool to learn, and we will have some speed weavers for you to practice with.

There will be projects and DIY books generously provided by the Jesup Library.

Sunday, May 17:

10 am-3 pm: Our museum doors are open to the public to view the exhibit.

There will be projects and DIY books generously provided by the Jesup Library.

There will also be guest appearances by the Wednesday Spinners, Which Stitch, and others throughout the weekend.

We are extremely grateful for the donation from the Lynam Trust that makes this community event possible, and we look forward to seeing everyone there!

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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