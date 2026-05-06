Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Judy Katz's avatar
Judy Katz
May 6

The whole justice system needs reform especially in area of sexual assault cases, in my experience. I

Was Gang Raped + intentionally

Medically harmed at Maine Medical

Center, on 9/25/2005 by over 14

Doctors + Nurses, after they beat

Me + drugged me unconscious!

All have profited financially up to

$$millions from experiments they

Inflicted on my unconscious body.

None of these criminals has faced

Any consequences!

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