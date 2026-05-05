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TREMONT AND LINCOLN—The former pastor of a Tremont church who pled guilty to a child pornography charge almost ten years ago has been arrested in Lincoln for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a Bangor Daily News article, Wayne Buchanan, 71, had been “living in the town for an extended time.”

Buchanan had been the pastor of the Tremont Congregational Church. He resigned and eventual served a suspended sentence as well as probation after he pled guilty in 2017 for a child pornography charge of possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12.

This is a class C felony.

His one-year sentence for prison was suspended. He was put on two-years of probation and required to register on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

According to Mark Good’s Mount Desert Islander article at the time, “Buchanan was charged with the crime in December 2016, following an almost yearlong investigation by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit. The investigation began when a detective identified a particular computer “making available” files that previously had been identified as child pornography.”

The Bangor Daily News reported, “Buchanan had listed his primary address in the Hancock County town of Osborn. Police said the building there ‘did not appear to be a viable residence, as it consisted of a small structure not suitable for habitation and showed no signs of active occupancy.’

“Interviews and records obtained in the investigation suggested that his primary residence had been on Trails End Road in Lincoln ‘for an extended period,’ police said.”

After being arrested, he was brought to Penobscot County Jail and charged with failure to register as a sex offender (first offense), and unsworn falsification.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, April 27, 2026

Officer Troy Stanwood performed a taxi inspection in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about ongoing harassment issues.

After investigating a harassment complaint, Officer Elias Burne issued someone in Bar Harbor a cease harassment notice.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett served paperwork to someone in Bar Harbor on behalf of the Bar Harbor Code Enforcement Department.

Sgt. Brundrett took information from a Bar Harbor resident regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in 2019.

Officer Caleb Mora arrested Daren Cross, 47, of Northeast Harbor, in Mount Desert on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Cross was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Amie Torrey took a report of harassment and trespass in Mount Desert.

Someone gave Officer Stanwood some ammunition in Bar Harbor for destruction.

Officer Virginia Helton handled a neighbor dispute in Mount Desert.

Officer Judson Cake investigated a noise complaint in Bar Harbor and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Following a report of suspicious activity in Bar Harbor, Officer Nathan Formby investigated and found it to be a misunderstanding.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Theresa Kelley, 63, of Ellsworth, for operating under the influence. Kelley was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint about a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake located the vehicle and stopped it. The driver said that his erratic operation was due to the fact that he was trying to dry his wet laundry out of the vehicle’s windows while driving. The driver was warned for distracted driving.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason attended a community outreach event at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The police department is investigating the reported theft of some antiques in Bar Harbor.

Following a noise complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Kaleb Payson located the source of the noise, determined that the complaint was unsubstantiated, and after speaking with the person who was the source of the noise, they agreed to turn it down.

Because all officers in Bar Harbor were out of position, a complaint about a vehicle making bad passes on Route 3 in Bar Harbor was passed on to neighboring agencies.

Thursday, April 30, 2026

After investigating a complaint of theft at a Bar Harbor hotel, Officer Liam Harrington determined that a theft had not occurred and the property had been misplaced and was located.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg performed a vehicle identification number verification in Bar Harbor for a tow company.

Officer Payson spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about another person’s behavior.

Sgt. Sundberg handled a parking complaint in Bar Harbor.

Friday, May 1, 2026

A woman in Mount Desert spoke to Officer Torrey and reported having problems with her husband and another woman.

Sgt. Sundberg took a report of speeding on a “public roadway” in Mount Desert.

Officer Stanwood spoke with a Bar Harbor business about a concerning customer.

MHL Gleason went to a Bar Harbor business to speak with someone with reported mental health issues but could not locate the person.

Officer Stanwood received a report of a speeding vehicle in Bar Harbor but all officers were out of position to intercept the vehicle.

Following a complaint of a man being verbally aggressive towards staff at a Bar Harbor business, Officer Stanwood issued the man a no trespassing notice for the property.

Officer Stanwood assisted the driver of a broken-down vehicle on Eden Street in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of people being disorderly in Otter creek, Officers Torrey and Formby responded and the people were separated.

Sgt. Chris Dickens spoke with someone regarding a charitable project taking place in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens assisted someone with moving their camper from a side road to a main road in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department by handling a call in its jurisdiction.

Following a report of trespassing in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby responded and found it to be a misunderstanding.

Officer J. Cake warned a woman for trespassing at a business in Mount Desert.

Saturday, May 2, 2026

After investigating a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood issued the owner a citation for parking in a restricted area.

Sgt. Sundberg attended the MDI Hospital Health Fair at the YWCA in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey assisted the Maine Warden Service with injured bald eagles in Mount Desert.

A woman reported being harassed by a Mount Desert resident.

Following a report of someone exhibiting odd behavior at a Bar Harbor business, officers were unable to locate the person.

Officer Mora documented a family matter at the request of a Bar Harbor man.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Mason Reed, 18, of Ellsworth for operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Reed was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

A man reported to Officer Torrey in Mount Desert that a woman was harassing him. He just wanted the complaint on file.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Mora summoned Jayleen Moores, 18, of East Machias, for permitting unlawful use and violation of conditions of release.

After receiving a complaint and conducting an investigation in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Thomas Scalpelli, 62, of Lockport, Illinois, for domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Scalpelli was transported to the Hancock County jail.

Officer J. Cake handled a noise complaint in Bar Harbor and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Officer Helton responded with the Bar Harbor Fire Department to a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Mora received a delayed report of an underage driver in Mount Desert who was suspected of being impaired while driving.

Following a report of an unlicensed driver in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood checked the area and failed to locate the vehicle or driver involved.

Officer Stanwood took a report of a missing person in Bar Harbor and the reporting party was directed to call the person’s home law enforcement agency which was out of state.

Officer Stanwood assisted a motorist in Bar Harbor whose vehicle had broken down.

Officer Formby responded to a disorderly situation in Bar Harbor. All of the people involved were separated.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, April 27, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell received information from the Southwest Harbor Town Office and documented it.

Following a report of someone in Tremont blowing debris from their yard into the street, Officer Russell responded and spoke with the person about the situation.

Officer Russell spoke with someone in Southwest Harbor about an issue that occurred in another agency’s jurisdiction.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported being harassed and Officer Russell spoke with the person about the issue and documented the complaint.

Officer Russell received a report of a dog bite that occurred in Tremont and referred it to the Tremont Animal Control Officer.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham responded to a business alarm at a Southwest Harbor business and determined that it was accidentally set off by an employee.

Following a report of a vehicle being parked on the sidewalk on Main Street in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham responded and found the vehicle to be gone.

Sgt. Graham responded to a residential alarm in Southwest Harbor and found that it had been set off by the caretaker of the property.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a Southwest Harbor resident.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a Southwest Harbor resident who is a member of the Good Morning Quiet Side program and found that they had been out running errands.

A Tremont resident reported to the Southwest Harbor Police Department that there may be a civil issue arising soon with their ex-spouse, but the situation was resolved without any police intervention.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported being harassed by someone in Bangor and the Bangor Police Department served a cease harassment notice to the person in Bangor on behalf of the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet received information regarding someone littering near the Bass Harbor Lighthouse and passed the complaint on to the park service since it is park property.

Officer Roulet assisted the ambulance service with a medical call at the transfer station in Southwest Harbor.

After receiving a call about possible harassment from someone in Tremont, Officer Roulet determined that the caller was not being harassed but was able to remedy the issue.

After receiving a report of a possible flare in the sky in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet checked the area of the report but could not locate the source of the possible flare.

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Officer Roulet checked on a man at Hanson’s Outpost in Tremont who was reported to be looking confused and had his vehicle parked in the parking lot. Officer Roulet determined that the man was just looking for a place to sleep and was okay.

Officer Russell assisted another law enforcement agency in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report of a missing dog in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell looked for the dog but could not locate it. The dog later returned home on its own.

Officer Russell responded to a report of a fight at a party in Southwest Harbor and warned one person for disorderly conduct.

Friday, May 1, 2026

A Southwest Harbor resident went to the police station to report an incident that Sgt. Graham determined happened in Hall Quarry. The reporting person was referred to the Mount Desert Police Department.

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Officer Roulet attempted to deliver a message to a Tremont resident on behalf of the New Hampshire State Police but found that the person was out of town.

Following the report of an alarm coming from the first floor of a residence in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet was able to contact with the owner of the property and determined that the alarm was set off accidentally.

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Officer Russell received a report of a loose dog in Southwest Harbor and after responding found that it had returned home.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — None reported.

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — (1) Tremont Road

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Maine State Police Investigating Death of Thomaston Man

THOMASTON—The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central is investigating the death of a missing Thomaston man. 64-year-old Darryl Sanborn, of Thomaston, was last seen in Waldoboro on April 5, 2026. On April 7, 2026, the Waldoboro Police Department requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central regarding the disappearance of Mr. Sanborn.

On April 17, 2026, a person walking on a dirt road off Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro discovered the body of an adult male. The deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was performed. The body has been positively identified as Darryl Sanborn. The cause and manner of death are pending. There is no known danger to the public. No additional information is being released at this time.

MDEA Arrests Two for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Waterville

WATERVILLE—Over the past 6 months, Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency have been investigating drug trafficking activity in the Swanville area involving out-of-state individuals traveling to the region to sell illicit narcotics.

On April 27, 2026, agents received credible information that an out-of-state trafficker was going to be arriving in Waterville on a Greyhound bus with a substantial amount of narcotics. The Agents also had credible information that Candy Duprey, 38, of Unity, Maine, was going to be picking up the suspected trafficker and transporting him to the mid coast area.

Agents learned that Duprey also had an active warrant of arrest for a pending drug trafficking investigation.

Agents from the Mid Coast and South Central District Task Force coordinated with the State Police and the Waterville Police K9 unit to intercept the trafficker once he was picked up in Waterville.

Agents conducted surveillance in Waterville and observed a male fitting the suspect’s description carrying a large backpack. The male was picked up by Duprey. The vehicle they were both traveling in was stopped in Waterville by Maine State Police and Waterville Police Department.

Troopers arrested Duprey on her warrant.

Agents searched the vehicle and located 137.2 grams of cocaine HCL, and 66.6 grams of heroin.

Claudio Villae, 45, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Duprey were arrested and each was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Both are currently at the Kennebec County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.

Bail for Villae was set at $100,000 cash.

Duprey was not allowed bail as she is currently released on bail on pending charges for theft and violating bail conditions.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are expected.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fatal Fire in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN—On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 5:02 p.m., the Skowhegan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment at a residence at 31 Waye Street. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters attempted a rescue but were met with heavy fire conditions.

An adult was later located deceased inside the residence. The Office of State Fire Marshal was notified and responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. The deceased will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for positive identification. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.

MDEA Arrests Man for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH—On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, agents from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Cumberland District Task Force, along with Scarborough Police, arrested Peter White, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, following a week-long drug trafficking investigation. Information had been received that a guest staying at a Scarborough hotel on Payne Road was selling drugs from that location. Undercover purchases were subsequently made from White at that hotel.

White was taken into custody after one of these purchases and a search warrant was drafted and executed for his hotel room.

The search warrant was served by MDEA agents, members of the Scarborough Police Selective Enforcement Team, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Agents seized over 3.3 pounds of Fentanyl, an ounce of Cocaine Base (Crack), approximately $2,700 in suspected drug sale proceeds, as well as additional evidence of illegal drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $60,000.00.

White was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled W drugs.

White was transported to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was held on $75,000 cash bail. White was on probation at the time of his arrest, and a probation hold was additionally placed on him. He was expected to make an initial appearance in court on Friday, May 1, 2026.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the State of Maine.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Rumford

RUMFORD—On April 30, 2026, at approximately 4:55 a.m., the Rumford Fire Department responded to a reported smoke investigation at 501 Virgin Street in Rumford. While crews were preparing to respond, additional 911 calls were received reporting heavy fire coming from the building. Fire crews arrived a short time later and observed heavy fire conditions on the first, second, and third floors of a duplex.

One side of the duplex was under construction, while the other side was occupied by a family of four and two dogs. All occupants and pets were able to escape safely, with no injuries reported. The occupants were alerted by functioning smoke detectors.

The Rumford Fire Department requested assistance from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the origin and cause of the fire, which remain under investigation.

Fire Marshal’s Office Rules Glenburn House Fire Accidental

GLENBURN—On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 7:02 p.m. the Glenburn Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire. Upon arrival Fire crews acted quickly to contain the fire to the basement area, preventing further extension to the remainder of the structure. No additional fire spread beyond the basement.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to respond to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators determined the fire originated in the basement of the residence. The cause was identified as a MAP gas container that had been knocked over in close proximity to a wood stove, resulting in ignition. The homeowner attempted to move the container away from the fire; however, during this effort, the container was inadvertently pushed beneath a wooden workbench, which then ignited. The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

The fire is accidental. Mutual aid was provided by the Kenduskeag Fire Department, Levant Fire Department, Bangor Fire Department, Air National Guard Fire Department, and Hermon Fire Department.

Structure Fire in Stockton Springs Ruled Accidental

STOCKTON SPRINGS—On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 5:33 p.m., the Stockton Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 32 Station Street in Stockton Springs. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions coming from a two-and-one-half-story camp-style residence. Crews quickly initiated fire suppression efforts with mutual aid assistance from the Prospect Fire Department and a Ranger from the Maine Forest Service. The fire was brought under control, with no extension to nearby structures on the property.

At the time of the incident, the building was unoccupied. The structure sustained extensive fire damage. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians. The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The fire was determined to have originated from a propane wall-mounted heater and has been classified as accidental.

Investigators Determine Cause of Early Morning Vehicle Fire in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE—Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to 270 Chapman Road in Presque Isle following a reported vehicle fire at approximately 3 a.m., on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

In the early morning hours, the vehicle’s owners were awakened by popping sounds and discovered the fire, prompting them to call 911. The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Presque Isle Police Department also responded.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had a history of ongoing electrical issues, as reported by the owner. This information was consistent with findings from the scene examination. Based on the investigation, the fire has been classified as accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.

Three Injured in Warren Structure Fire

WARREN—On April 30, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Warren Fire and Rescue responded to 288 Main Street in Warren for a reported structure fire. The building which is divided into three rental units is believed to be the oldest structure in that area of Warren. All units were occupied at the time of the fire, and all occupants were able to escape the building.

The three occupants from the unit affected by the fire were transported by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center. One female suffered minor smoke inhalation. A second female, who exited by jumping from a second-floor window, sustained minor injuries from the jump. One male suffered from smoke inhalation and was later transferred to Maine Medical Center for further treatment. All injured victims have been released from the hospital.

The origin of the fire was determined to be the first-floor living room, specifically the couch. The cause of the fire is believed to be the careless use of smoking materials.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

Correction: The original version of this story, published May 5, 2026, under May 2, 2026, read as follows - “Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Mason Reed, 18, of Ellsworth for operating after suspension, operating under the influence, and violation of conditions of release. Reed was transported to the Hancock County Jail.”

The corrected version reads, “Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Mason Reed, 18, of Ellsworth for operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Reed was transported to the Hancock County Jail.”

Reed was not charged with OUI on May 2 when he was arrested.

All photos, unless otherwise cited, courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

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