HANCOCK—On Friday, July 24, 2026, at approximately 3:44 p.m., the Hancock County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Route 182 (Franklin Road) in the Town of Hancock.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Tyeler Grey, 32, of Franklin, was operating a Buell motorcycle northbound on Route 182 toward Franklin. At the same time, Harold Moore, 28, of Mariaville, was operating a 2025 Hyundai Sonata westbound on Coffin Road in Hancock. Moore began making a left-hand turn from Coffin Road onto Route 182 to travel southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Moore and his two passengers were uninjured in the crash. Grey sustained significant injuries and was pronounced deceased as a result of those injuries.

The primary investigating officer is Detective Rick Canarr. He was assisted at the scene by Lieutenant Dakota Dupuis, Sergeant Kyle Kramer, and Deputy Austin McDonald. Crash reconstruction is being conducted by Sergeant Marcus Downes.

Additional assistance was provided by several agencies including the Maine State Police, Maine Forest Service, Maine Marine Patrol, the Hancock Fire Department, the Franklin Fire Department, the Eastbrook Fire Department, the Sullivan Fire Department, the Sorrento Fire Department, and Northern Light Ambulance Service.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Grey’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information is being released at this time.