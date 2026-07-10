SOUTHWEST HARBOR— The library is proud to present a Kneisel Hall Chamber Concert on Thursday, July 23, 7:00-8:30 p.m., at St. John Church, 315 Main Street, across from the library in Southwest Harbor. This event is in-person only. No registration required.

This is a wonderful opportunity to hear one of the most significant chamber music programs in the country and to see and hear exceptional music students who are about to launch their careers and in many cases, are already concertizing internationally. Kneisal Hall’s Young Artist Chamber Music Program attracts today’s most gifted pre-professional musicians for 7 weeks of intensive study and performance.

The ON TOUR concert series is a gift to the community. These performances are one way we enjoy fulfilling our mission to foster the art of chamber music. The concert will feature several different ensembles performing a variety of works. For some, this concert is the highlight of their summer musical season. The Church is always filled with a very appreciative audience.

This event fills up quickly so get there early. Details at https://tinyurl.com/5n93ndkn. For questions, email programs@swhplibrary.org or call 207-244-7065.

Kneisel Hall, located in Blue Hill, also offers a summer of Festival Concerts, which began in 1902 when Franz Kneisel, founder of the first professional string quartet in America, began bringing students to his Maine vacation home for summer study.

https://www.kneisel.org/

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